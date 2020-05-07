Microsoft unveiled yesterday a series of new products from the company, among which the Surface Book 3 and Go 2 stood out. In the personal sound section, Microsoft unveiled the final price and availability of its Surface Earbuds. So the time has come to Compare Surface Earbuds to AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro from Apple.

Technical comparison of the Surface Earbuds vs AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Surface earbuds

AirPods 2

AirPods Pro

Headphone type

Earbuds with universal fit

Earbuds with universal fit

In-ear with custom fit

Case size

75 x 33.2 x 25 mm

53.5 x 44.3 x 21.3 mm

45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7 mm

Atrial weight

7.2 grams

4 grams

5.4 grams

Noise Cancellation

No

No

Yes

Autonomy

8 hours / 24 hours in total

5 hours / more than 24 hours with case

4.5 hours / more than 24 hours with case

Chip

n / a

H1 with Hey Siri

H1 with Oye Siri

Connection

n / a

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Microphones

2 microphones

2 microphones with beamforming technology

2 microphones with beamforming technology; inward facing microphone

Resistance

IPX4

No

Sweat and IPX4 water resistant

Compatibility

Integration with Surface and Office 365, other limited systems

Integration with iOS and macOS, other limited systems

Integration with iOS and macOS, other limited systems

Load

USB-C

Lightning, optional wireless ($ 40)

Lightning and wireless

Controls

Taps, swipe and voice

Touches and voice

Pinch and voice

Assistant

Cortana, Alexa, Google and Siri support

Siri

Siri

Colors

White

White

White

Price

219 euros

123 euros on Amazon

239 euros on Amazon

No noise cancellation but with great autonomy and integration with Office 365

Surface Earbuds are quirky looking wireless headphones. The characteristic white “disk” it is almost the size of a two euro coin. It is a surface that allows you to use taps and swipe to interact with its controls. We can skip or skip songs, pause playback, increase volume and pick up calls. Of course, it allows to invoke the different virtual assistants, although in the absence of testing it, it will be key to know the activation delay.

This is in contrast to the AirPods controls, which are reduced to touches or pinches. With them you can pick up a call, play or pause and invoke Siri. The integration with Siri thanks to the command Hey Siri It allows you to go beyond volume and music, being able to send and receive messages, make calls and receive information in the ear.

Behind the disk of the Surface Earbuds we find the earpiece, which Microsoft claims is very comfortable. Other manufacturers have opted for similar options that take advantage of the inner shape of the ear to hold your headphones. Whereas AirPods use an “antenna” that hangs by the ear and holds them in place.

In addition to the design and controls, the Surface Earbuds are distinguished by their integration with Office 365. It allows you to control PowerPoint presentations, activate subtitles and translate in writing what you say into other languages ​​in real time. The Pixel Buds have already tried to offer simultaneous translation, although it was not an enthusiastically welcomed functionality.

And finally, we have autonomy. On paper, Microsoft ensures that its Surface Earbuds have 8 hours of battery life for each charge, with the possibility of recharging it two additional times for a total of 24 hours. With 10 minutes of charge in the case, we gain 1 hour of playback, although compared to the AirPods, you get that same charge in half the time.

With the specifications in hand, the Surface Earbuds are closer to the AirPods although for price their range is that of the AirPods Pro

Initially, the Surface Earbuds were announced with a launch date at the end of 2019. Microsoft delayed it and finally has put the marketing date on May 12, with a price of 219 euros. The price has been lowered from $ 249 to $ 199 today, although we do not know its equivalent in euros.

If we consider that the Earbuds lack noise cancellation and that the AirPods Pro find discounts that bring it closer to that price, the Microsoft proposal for an Apple user it gets complicated.

