Months of waiting after the announcement of Euskaltel of its landing throughout Spain, today we have learned the details of your new Virgin telco brand, and to put it in perspective, we are going to Compare your rates with the most similar OMVs and low end brands that we find in the competition.

Virgin telco brings with it a complete configurable offer, which allows hire independently, fiber, mobile, landline, television or a combination of fiber and mobile. To analyze how it faces the competition, we will compare it with the most similar offers available in O2, Lowi, Amena, Pepephone, Digi, MásMóvil, but also with the unlimited rates of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo and Jazztel.

Best mobile contract rate

Starting with mobile contract rates with unlimited minutes, Virgin telco has the best conditions below 15 euros, offering twice as many gigs for 1 euro cheaper than its direct competitors, who have 5 GB for 10 euros. Regarding the price around 20 GB, Virgin will be 6 euros cheaper.

Instead, Virgin has no other benefits Like the Free SMS O2, Vodafone yu, Amena and Pepephone, nor with the cumulative gigabytes Lowi, Vodafone yu, Amena, Digi and Pepephone, with the possibility of buying installment mobiles with the rates of Amena, with the unlimited gigas in Vodafone yu’s social networks, nor with the possibility of sharing gigas with other operator users as Lowi facilitates.

Best fiber-only rate

As for the fiber-only rates, the 300 Mbps of Virgin they have a price similar to that established in Vodafone yu, while in the same price range, other operators such as Orange, Yoigo, Lowi or MásMóvil only offer 100 Mbps speed. In this case, Virgin is surpassed by the offers of Pepephone, Digi or Fi Network.

Beyond price and speed, Virgin telco has a 12 month stay that we don’t see in operators like Pepephone or Yoigo. At Vodafone yu and Lowi, the stay will be 3 months but you also have to pay a registration fee of 70 euros.

As an initial disadvantage, Virgin telco does not include landline, but unlike Lowi, Pepephone and Fi Network, it allows you to add it for an additional cost of 6 euros. With fixed included, Virgin’s advantages vanish against other alternatives.

If you are interested in pay television service, Virgin has little competition and only Vodafone and Orange offer a platform with premium channels to match.

Best fiber and mobile combo

Moving on to cheap fiber and mobile bundles, Virgin telco sets the starting price at 39 euros without landline phone, which is close to the star rate conditions from Lowi, Digi or Fi Network. With landline phone, the cheapest offer is still Amena, while Virgin increases the quota to 45 euros, which are in line with what is offered by O2 and Vodafone yu.

Regarding the conditions of the landline telephone, the operators that have it include unlimited calls to national landlines so the biggest difference is found in the landline to mobile calls, where Virgin includes 100 minutes, MásMóvil 60 minutes, and the Vodafone yu and Digi alternatives offer unlimited minutes.

Of the rest of the advantages, the Free SMS of O2, Vodafone yu, Amena and Pepephone, the possibility of rack up the gigas not consumed in Vodafone yu, Amena, Lowi, Digi and Pepephone, and conditions for additional mobile lines Available on Virgin and Pepephone, which are the most competitive, although other operators such as O2, Amena, Lowi, Digi or MásMóvil also have discounts.

Moving on to rates with unlimited data on mobile, Virgin is positioned with one of the cheapest fiber and mobile combo, two euros more expensive than the Jazztel offer, but without apparent restrictions that may affect the speed of the mobile, although it does affect the video quality, which stays in HD. Besides, the fiber starting speed is triple than that available in Movistar, Vodafone, Yoigo and Jazztel.

If we add landline, which is included by default in its rivals, Virgin will continue to be cheaper.

In case of adding also pay television channels, the differences are significantly reduced Vodafone and Orange, leaving Movistar as the most expensive although it also has the platform that includes more channels and default subscriptions.

Where Virgin loses strength will be in case of adding mobile lines with unlimited data, since it has the most expensive complement of all operators, while in others such as Yoigo, it includes two mobile lines and the cheapest additional ones in its combination.

