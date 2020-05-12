In the summer of 2018 POCO presented the POCOPHONE F1, one of the terminals that has caused the most noise in the Android industry due to its value for money. A proposal that caressed the high range and that was in the range of 300 euros. The company returns to the charge and it does so with the POCO F2 Pro, the spiritual successor to the POCO F1.

There are many differences on the table, both at the level of the new generation hardware itself and the POCO philosophy, which has gone from creating independent terminals to the Xiaomi catalog to ‘re-branching’ an old acquaintance in this world of the economic high-end: the Redmi K30 Pro.

Finally we find premium airs in a POCO terminal

One of the reasons the POCO F1 was so cheap was because it was not a premium terminal, but rather a mid-range with a high-end heart (the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845). In this case we find a terminal at the height of any other high-end Xiaomi, such as the Mi 10, as well as competitors like OnePlus, with a glass body, a first-line design and specifications that leave nothing in the pipeline.

Last year the POCO F1 had a 6.18-inch IPS panel, which grows to 6.67 inches with AMOLED technology in the case of this POCO F2 Pro. This implies a major change at the dimension level, being a significantly longer terminal this F2 Pro. The jump is also made to the mechanized camera, which manages to avoid the notch in this POCO generation.

The jump to the Snapdragon 865 implies coming from the hand of 5G technology. Besides, first-line specifications are maintained throughout the set, to highlight the growth of the battery and its fast charge

The biggest leap comes in hardware, which it repeats with the best processor-level setup. Thus we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 accompanied by a base configuration of 6 + 128 GB of internal memory, UFS 3.1 in the case of internal storage and LPDDR4 in the case of RAM. The battery jumps to 4,700mAh, a major upgrade over the 4,000mAh of the F1. Fast charging also changes, going from Qualcomm’s 3.0 charge to Xiaomi’s own 3015W system.

Have the Snapdragon 865 implies betting on 5G technology, an important leap from F1. The WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC connectivity and (surprise in high range) 3.5mm headphone jack could not be missing either.

Definitely, a more than complete set at the hardware level that ends the shortcomings that POCO F1 had, putting on the table a high-end proposal that comes to compete from you to you with the best of the premium segment.

Four cameras that do not give up the telephoto lens

The POCO F2 Pro’s camera setup convinces, at least on paper. Firstly, the presence of a telephoto lens stands out, something the Xiaomi Mi 10 doesn’t even have. Apart from this 5 megapixel telephoto lens we find a 64 megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 13 ultra wide angle and a 2 megapixel bokeh sensor.

The POCO F2 Pro does its homework at the primary sensor level, incorporates a telephoto, ultra wide-angle and adds a sensor for bokeh. On paper, it looks great

Considering that the POCO F1 had a dual camera system with a primary and secondary sensor, this is a good leap to bring versatility. Last year the POCO F1 surprised by its good photographic performance, so we will wait for the corresponding analysis to see if this new generation performs as well as the previous one.

At the software level, despite the independence proclaimed by POCO, we continue to meet MIUI, the Xiaomi ROM. In this case we are talking about MIUI 11 slightly customized by POCO with a view to improving gross performance, all based on Android 10, the latest version available for the Google operating system.

Technical specifications of POCO F2 Pro vs POCO F1

The POCO F2 Pro has a promotional price that starts from 499 euros until May 15. From that date, the POCO F2 Pro will cost 549 euros, price that is still quite competitive given the high-end Android with 5G technology.

LITTLE F1

LITTLE F2

DIMENSIONS

155.5 x 75.2 x 8.8mm

182g

163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 g

SCREEN

6.18 “

Full HD +

IPS LCD

6.67 “

Full HD +

AMOLED

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

128 GB

256 GB

RAM

6 GB

8 GB

6 GB LPDDR4

8GB LPDDR5

DRUMS

4,000 mAh

Quick Charge 3.0

4,700 mAh

30W fast charge

REAR CAMERA

12 MP

5 MP

64 MP

13 MP wide angle

5 MP telephoto + macro

2 MP bokeh

FRONT CAMERA

20 MP

20 MP

SOFTWARE

MIUI 9

Android 8.1

MIUI 11

Android 10

OTHERS

Infrared facial recognition

3.5 mm minijack

USB Type-C

Fingerprint reader

Pop-up camera

Facial recognition

3.5 mm minijack

USB Type-C

5G SA / NSA

PRICE

From 289 euros

From 549 euros