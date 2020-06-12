Xiaomi used to renew its mid and low line terminals before they are one year old, and with the new Redmi 9 it has not made an exception. The phone lands approximately six later than a Redmi 8 that debuted in August 2019 and does so by positioning itself, at the expense of launching a future Redmi 9A model, at the bottom of the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog.

We talk about a Redmi 9 of economic line that, even so, has quite interesting characteristics, so it is time to check what has changed in these six months. What components have improved from the Redmi 8, which can still be purchased without problems, to the current Redmi 9 that sets foot in Spain at a price of 149 and 179 euros, depending on which version is the one we want to acquire.

The phone grows in every way

Less than a year it has taken Xiaomi to launch a phone significantly higher than its predecessor, although it has slimmed down the road. Now we have a Redmi 9 of more than 163 millimeters compared to the 156 millimeters of the Redmi 8, weighing 198 grams, 10 grams higher than the Redmi 8, but 9.1 millimeters thick. What do we gain from this growth? Mainly screen.

The new Redmi 9 bets on a 6.53-inch IPS LCD panel that exceeds the Redmi 8’s 6.22 inches not only diagonally but also in resolution. What we now have in our hands is a panel 2,400 x 1,080 pixels FullHD +. That is, with a ratio of 20: 9 against HD + and 19: 9, which is now its ancestor. In the change of dimensions the battery has not been affected, by the way, which respects 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge.

New processor and a noticeably better screen in this Redmi 9

And as a new generation, renewed power, we left the Snapdragon 439 behind to enter MediaTek lands, which place the Helio G80 in front of the new Redmi 9. A more powerful and updated brain supported by the same memory equipment. So, in this Redmi 9 we will also have a basic model of 3GB / 32GB and a superior one of 4GB / 64GB, both expandable with a microSD.

Does connectivity evolve? Not in terms of 4G, which remains the same, but in terms of WiFi and Bluetooth, which take the step to be WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 in this new model. The NFC chip remains in place, like the headphone jack and infrared sensor, so we still have FM radio on the new device. The USB Type-C port and the fingerprint reader located on the back of the phone are also respected.

Double the cameras and versatility

We had in the Redmi 8 a rear camera with two cameras consisting of a main 12 megapixel sensor and a secondary one, for depth readings, of 2 megapixels. But In the Redmi 9, Xiaomi has placed four rear cameras nothing more and nothing less, including in the team a macro lens and a super wide angle and making the team much more versatile than its predecessor.

This new Redmi 9 offers us a 13-megapixel main camera with f / 2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle with f / 2.2 lens, another 5-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 lens and a last 2-megapixel f camera. /2.4 for depth readings. As we see, the cameras have multiplied and now we have a super wide angle and a macro to complement the rest.

The front camera remains intact but in the back everything is out of control: double ration of sensors with super wide angle and macro

As for the front, the 8 megapixel camera and f / 2.0 lens that accompanied it, and all the AI ​​introduced in the MIUI 11 layer that covers the Android 10 of this Redmi 9. A phone that becomes more powerful and versatile while, logically, raising its price a bit. The 3GB and 32GB model can be our 149 euros, 139 euros in the pre-reservation phase, and the superior model with 4GB and 64GB will cost 179 euros. We leave you with the list of features.

Redmi 8 vs Redmi 9, the technical specifications

REDMI 8

REDMI 9

SCREEN

6.22-inch IPS / LCD

Ratio 19: 9

HD + at 1,520 x 720 pixels

Density: 270 dpi

6.53-inch IPS / LCD

20: 9 ratio

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

Density: 403 dpi

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 439

Adreno 505 GPU

Helium G80

Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

Versions

3GB / 32GB

4GB / 64GB

Micro SD

3GB / 32GB

4GB / 64GB

Micro SD

Rear cameras

12 megapixels f / 1.8

2 megapixel bokeh

13 megapixel f / 2.2

8 megapixel f / 2.2 UGA

5 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

Frontal camera

8 megapixel f / 2.0

8 megapixel f / 2.0

Drums

5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

5,020 mAh

18W fast charge

System

Android 9 Pie

MIUI

Android 10

MIUI

CONNECTIVITY

Dual 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

Gps

USB Type-C

FM Radio

Headphone jack

Dual 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

USB Type-C

FM Radio

Headphone jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

156.48 x 75.41 x 9.4 mm

188 grams

163.32 x 77.01 x 9.1 mm

198 grams

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

P2i protection

Infrared sensor

Rear fingerprint reader

P2i protection

Infrared sensor

PRICE

3GB / 32GB: 139 euros

4GB / 64GB: 169 euros

3GB / 32GB: 149 euros

4GB / 64GB: 179 euros