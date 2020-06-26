With the arrival of a new trailer close to launching a video game, some take the time to compare it to videos from previous years to review the changes. He downgrade – or visual downgrade – has been present in games like Watchdogs or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, by CD Projekt RED. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077 the opposite occurs.

Youtuber Cycu1 launched a comparison of the original gameplay trailer against the latest version, released yesterday. The visual change is evident, not only in the level of detail of the characters but in the quantity (and quality) of the elements that are on the stages.

This is not something that should surprise us, since in the development stage the game is in constant evolution. The interesting thing is that Cyberpunk 2077 does not follow the path of Watchdogs, promising more and delivering less.

The 2018 trailer is based on a very preliminary version

He 2018 trailer was from a very preliminary version of the game, according to its developers. Still they managed to show a promising game. The video released yesterday shows scenes and characters that are included in the first trailer.

If we compare Dexter DeShawn we will see that there is more detail in the hair and beard. The textures of the clothes and the car seat are different.

NPCs also show changes, like police officers on the street guarding a crime scene. The interiors of the game look much better finished, while characters like Jackie Welles or Victor Vector enjoy better detail in the textures.

He generation change may be another factor To show Cyberpunk 2077 with the appearance that we will see it on consoles such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Because the game will be released on PS4 and Xbox One we will see a broader comparison between the various consoles once it is available.

If the stars align and something unforeseen does not occur, Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on November 19. CD Projekt RED announced that those who buy it on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to next-gen version free of charge of the game.

Trailer comparison: ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ 2018 vs 2020