After months of rumors and leaks, after several weeks in which its launch was anticipated, the day of the official launch finally arrived: the new iPhone SE (2020) is already among us. Also called as ‘cheap iPhone’, the new model lowers the specifications with respect to its more recent brothers to make it more affordable. But how much does Apple cut its characteristics? To know it you have to compare them.
Apple has grown tired of its reduced catalog and is no longer satisfied with launching two mobile models a year: we now have four. After the renewal of the range last year with three iPhone 11s, now it is the turn of the one that aspires to be the cheapest iPhone of all. And the truth is that iPhone SE is much more accessible than its siblings, all thanks to numerous cuts in design and specifications. It does maintain the processor and some other details, let’s see how the current range compares: 2019-2020.
Data sheet of the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone SE
IPHONE 11
IPHONE 11 PRO
IPHONE 11 PRO MAX
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 mm
148 grams
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
194 grams
IP68
144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm
188 grams
IP68
158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm
226 grams
IP68
SCREEN
IPS 4.7 inches
True tone
1,334 x 750 pixel resolution
326 dpi
6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (LCD)
HD + resolution (1,792 x 828 pixels)
326 dpi
Contrast 1,400: 1
Truetone
625 nits
5.8-inch Super Retina XDA (OLED)
FullHD + resolution (2,436 x 1,125 pixels)
458 dpi
Contrast 2,000,000: 1
Truetone
800 nits
6.5-inch Super Retina XDA (OLED)
FullHD + resolution (2,688 x 1,242 pixels)
458 dpi
Contrast 2,000,000: 1
Truetone
800 nits
PROCESSOR
A13 Bionic (7nm)
Neural Engine
A13 Bionic (7nm)
Neural Engine
A13 Bionic (7nm)
Neural Engine
A13 Bionic (7nm)
Neural Engine
RAM
Determined
Determined
Determined
Determined
INTERNAL STORAGE
64/128/256 GB
64/128/256 GB
64/256/512 GB
64/256/512 GB
REAR CAMERA
12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle
LED flash
12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle
Wide angle (120º) of 12 MP f / 2.4
LED flash
12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle
Wide angle (120º) of 12 MP f / 2.4
12 MP f / 2.0 OIS telephoto
LED flash
12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle
Wide angle (120º) of 12 MP f / 2.4
12 MP f / 2.0 OIS telephoto
LED flash
FRONT CAMERA
7 MP f / 2.2
12 MP TrueDepth f / 2.2
12 MP TrueDepth f / 2.2
12 MP TrueDepth f / 2.2
OS
iOS 13
iOS 13
iOS 13
iOS 13
DRUMS
Determined
Determined
Determined
Determined
CONNECTIVITY
4G LTE Gigabit MIMO 2×2 class
WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
4G LTE Gigabit MIMO 2×2 class
WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
4G LTE class Gigabit MIMO 4×4
WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
4G LTE class Gigabit MIMO 4×4
WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
OTHERS
Front fingerprint reader (3D Touch)
Face ID
Haptic Touch
Stereo speaker
Face ID
Haptic Touch
Stereo speaker
Face ID
Haptic Touch
Stereo speaker
PRICE
64 GB: 489 euros
128 GB: 539 euros
256 GB: 659 euros
64 GB: 809 euros
128 GB: 859 euros
256 GB: 979 euros
64 GB: 1,159 euros
256 GB: 1,329 euros
512 GB: 1,559 euros
64 GB: 1,259 euros
256 GB: 1,429 euros
512 GB: 1,659 euros
‘Classic’ design versus modern design
iPhone SE (2020)
Apple has decided to update the iPhone SE, a phone that the company marketed in 2016 to offer a more accessible smartphone to those who could not afford an iPhone 6S. The key to that model was retrieve the design from a previous version (iPhone 5) to achieve a better balance between benefits and price. Not that Apple achieved a really cheap phone, especially for the time when the iPhone SE was launched, but it did represent a substantial reduction compared to the company’s top phones. The same thing that happens to the iPhone SE.
The iPhone SE comes with a lower price tag; while retrieve the Touch ID with the classic Home button, in its second generation. Thanks to this, the exterior appearance is quite different from that of its siblings, the iPhone 11, 110 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: without screen cut-out, with large lower and upper frames, this is IPS LCD, smaller and embedded in a aluminum body and glass back. The new Apple mobile evolves in the design of the iPhone 8, it is something that shows in both the appearance and the denomination.
Despite the fact that the hardware is of lesser characteristics, the iPhone SE boasts a processor that lives up to its brothers: the Apple A13 Bionic. It is a solvent, high-powered SoC with a GPU that enables the iPhone SE to start any game in front of it: in terms of gross performance, it does not stray from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max. A joy for those who bet on the purchase of the ‘cheap iPhone’.
IPhone SE doesn’t lose wireless charging or IP67 protection
The screen of the new phone drops below 5 inches leaving room for the second generation Touch ID button, also for the upper frame. These design elements, which seemed forgotten after the emergence of the iPhone X, return to the iPhone SE without the new model losing some of the characteristics gained by the most recent generations: wireless charging and protection against dust and water. Yes, the specifications are slightly reduced with respect to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: the iPhone SE stays at IP67 (the new mobile phone holds dives at a maximum of 1 meter for 30 minutes, the iPhone 11 dives at 2 meters during the same 30 minutes).
Above, iPhone SE; down iPhone 11
It does not take as much advantage of the front, but it does approach the most contained pockets: with the processor that the iPhone SE has, this becomes a great choice for Those who want a next-generation iPhone without spending more than 500 euros. It will undoubtedly be the winning trump card of the new model, here is also the main difference from its older brothers. And it doesn’t even lose excessive photographic capabilities beyond the reduction in the number of cameras.
The new iPhone SE runs out of the TrueDepth front camera while betting on a 7-megapixel f / 2.2 sensor. Behind it maintains a single camera that is similar to the main sensor of the rest of its brothers: 12 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture and mechanical stabilization (OIS). Apple offers iOS 13 camera software and features such as portrait mode and depth control, both before and after shooting. You can record video at maximum 4K and 60 fps; with slow motion recording at a maximum of 240 fps and 1080p. In line with his brothers.
iPhone SE 2020, all the differences with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max