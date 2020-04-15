After months of rumors and leaks, after several weeks in which its launch was anticipated, the day of the official launch finally arrived: the new iPhone SE (2020) is already among us. Also called as ‘cheap iPhone’, the new model lowers the specifications with respect to its more recent brothers to make it more affordable. But how much does Apple cut its characteristics? To know it you have to compare them.

Apple has grown tired of its reduced catalog and is no longer satisfied with launching two mobile models a year: we now have four. After the renewal of the range last year with three iPhone 11s, now it is the turn of the one that aspires to be the cheapest iPhone of all. And the truth is that iPhone SE is much more accessible than its siblings, all thanks to numerous cuts in design and specifications. It does maintain the processor and some other details, let’s see how the current range compares: 2019-2020.

Data sheet of the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE

IPHONE 11

IPHONE 11 PRO

IPHONE 11 PRO MAX

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

67.3 x 138.4 x 7.3 mm

148 grams

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

194 grams

IP68

144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm

188 grams

IP68

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm

226 grams

IP68

SCREEN

IPS 4.7 inches

True tone

1,334 x 750 pixel resolution

326 dpi

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (LCD)

HD + resolution (1,792 x 828 pixels)

326 dpi

Contrast 1,400: 1

Truetone

625 nits

5.8-inch Super Retina XDA (OLED)

FullHD + resolution (2,436 x 1,125 pixels)

458 dpi

Contrast 2,000,000: 1

Truetone

800 nits

6.5-inch Super Retina XDA (OLED)

FullHD + resolution (2,688 x 1,242 pixels)

458 dpi

Contrast 2,000,000: 1

Truetone

800 nits

PROCESSOR

A13 Bionic (7nm)

Neural Engine

A13 Bionic (7nm)

Neural Engine

A13 Bionic (7nm)

Neural Engine

A13 Bionic (7nm)

Neural Engine

RAM

Determined

Determined

Determined

Determined

INTERNAL STORAGE

64/128/256 GB

64/128/256 GB

64/256/512 GB

64/256/512 GB

REAR CAMERA

12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle

LED flash

12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle

Wide angle (120º) of 12 MP f / 2.4

LED flash

12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle

Wide angle (120º) of 12 MP f / 2.4

12 MP f / 2.0 OIS telephoto

LED flash

12 MP f / 1.8 OIS standard angle

Wide angle (120º) of 12 MP f / 2.4

12 MP f / 2.0 OIS telephoto

LED flash

FRONT CAMERA

7 MP f / 2.2

12 MP TrueDepth f / 2.2

12 MP TrueDepth f / 2.2

12 MP TrueDepth f / 2.2

OS

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13

DRUMS

Determined

Determined

Determined

Determined

CONNECTIVITY

4G LTE Gigabit MIMO 2×2 class

WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

4G LTE Gigabit MIMO 2×2 class

WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

4G LTE class Gigabit MIMO 4×4

WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

4G LTE class Gigabit MIMO 4×4

WiFi 802.11ax with MIMO 2×2

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS

OTHERS

Front fingerprint reader (3D Touch)

Face ID

Haptic Touch

Stereo speaker

Face ID

Haptic Touch

Stereo speaker

Face ID

Haptic Touch

Stereo speaker

PRICE

64 GB: 489 euros

128 GB: 539 euros

256 GB: 659 euros

64 GB: 809 euros

128 GB: 859 euros

256 GB: 979 euros

64 GB: 1,159 euros

256 GB: 1,329 euros

512 GB: 1,559 euros

64 GB: 1,259 euros

256 GB: 1,429 euros

512 GB: 1,659 euros

‘Classic’ design versus modern design

iPhone SE (2020)

Apple has decided to update the iPhone SE, a phone that the company marketed in 2016 to offer a more accessible smartphone to those who could not afford an iPhone 6S. The key to that model was retrieve the design from a previous version (iPhone 5) to achieve a better balance between benefits and price. Not that Apple achieved a really cheap phone, especially for the time when the iPhone SE was launched, but it did represent a substantial reduction compared to the company’s top phones. The same thing that happens to the iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE comes with a lower price tag; while retrieve the Touch ID with the classic Home button, in its second generation. Thanks to this, the exterior appearance is quite different from that of its siblings, the iPhone 11, 110 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: without screen cut-out, with large lower and upper frames, this is IPS LCD, smaller and embedded in a aluminum body and glass back. The new Apple mobile evolves in the design of the iPhone 8, it is something that shows in both the appearance and the denomination.

Despite the fact that the hardware is of lesser characteristics, the iPhone SE boasts a processor that lives up to its brothers: the Apple A13 Bionic. It is a solvent, high-powered SoC with a GPU that enables the iPhone SE to start any game in front of it: in terms of gross performance, it does not stray from the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max. A joy for those who bet on the purchase of the ‘cheap iPhone’.

IPhone SE doesn’t lose wireless charging or IP67 protection

The screen of the new phone drops below 5 inches leaving room for the second generation Touch ID button, also for the upper frame. These design elements, which seemed forgotten after the emergence of the iPhone X, return to the iPhone SE without the new model losing some of the characteristics gained by the most recent generations: wireless charging and protection against dust and water. Yes, the specifications are slightly reduced with respect to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: the iPhone SE stays at IP67 (the new mobile phone holds dives at a maximum of 1 meter for 30 minutes, the iPhone 11 dives at 2 meters during the same 30 minutes).

Above, iPhone SE; down iPhone 11

It does not take as much advantage of the front, but it does approach the most contained pockets: with the processor that the iPhone SE has, this becomes a great choice for Those who want a next-generation iPhone without spending more than 500 euros. It will undoubtedly be the winning trump card of the new model, here is also the main difference from its older brothers. And it doesn’t even lose excessive photographic capabilities beyond the reduction in the number of cameras.

The new iPhone SE runs out of the TrueDepth front camera while betting on a 7-megapixel f / 2.2 sensor. Behind it maintains a single camera that is similar to the main sensor of the rest of its brothers: 12 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture and mechanical stabilization (OIS). Apple offers iOS 13 camera software and features such as portrait mode and depth control, both before and after shooting. You can record video at maximum 4K and 60 fps; with slow motion recording at a maximum of 240 fps and 1080p. In line with his brothers.

