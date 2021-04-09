Comparison in betting – Espabox

| 18+ | Advertising | Terms and Conditions apply | Play responsibly

As with the bard Shakespeare … the world of gambling in Spain seems to be subject to a dilemma, to be or not to be … Codere or Bet365? That is the question. Here is everything you need to know to make the right decision.

Welcome bonuses Codere or Bet365?

* Codere: The Spanish operator seems to have a slight advantage in terms of welcome bonuses compared to its closest competitor. At this moment, Codere is offering a welcome bonus divided into three phases in which we can credit a total of 200 euros in our first 3 deposits, with which, the total grace period of our promotion is extended to 60 days and we allows a greater chance of success thanks to its modular nature. In this first duel, the answer to the question Codere or Bet365? It favors the Spanish operator. Note: 4.8

* Bet365: This operator is a bit more conservative in this regard and offers us a much flatter bonus than its competitor. The bonus that we will have as a welcome will be simply 100 euros with our first deposit. This figure can vary between 10 and 100 euros depending on the amount that we enter into our account and has a minimum gambling fee of 1.8. Note: 4.5.

Who is better, when it comes to markets and sports Codere or Bet365?

* Codere: The question between Codere or Bet365 is a little more diffuse in this case because both operators offer practically the same participation when it comes to sports and markets. The great strength of Codere is undoubtedly its more than active participation in La Liga mediated by its commercial interests with Real Madrid FC. However, they are loosening in other competitions and markets. Note: 4.5.

* Bet365: It is common knowledge that it is the most powerful operator in the world in terms of participation in sports and markets, however, at least in the specific case of the Spanish market, they falter a bit as they do not have specific promotions, nor markets focused on the particularities of national tournaments. Note: 4.5.

Codere or Bet365 when it comes to rewarding their loyal players

* Codere: The Spanish operator seems to have a promotional scheme that goes far beyond the deposit bonus and that focuses more on the idea of ​​creating a complete experience when dealing with bets, rather than simply rewarding. In fact, one of the great differentials of this casino is precisely its originality. Note: 4.8.

* Bet365: It seems that in the Codere or Bet365 dilemma, things are not going well for the second operator, at least when it comes to promotions. Because it is true, that although in principle they seem quite generous, they are not really very interesting and present few variations as the sports season progresses. Note: 4.0.

Additional characteristics

Live streaming Codere or Bet365?

* Codere: Let’s talk about numbers, the Spanish operator par excellence offers us the possibility of watching a total of 140,000 sporting events live every year. The quality of the service does not detract at all and the requirements to access the service consist simply of having made a deposit in the last 30 days in our account or having made a bet 24 hours before the event we want to see. Note: 4.5.

* Bet365: It is clear that in this launch between the two operators, the response in the duality that Codere or Bet365 supposes is a little simpler because Bet365 was basically the bookmaker that invented the rules of the streaming market. We are talking about an operator that broadcasts live a total of 200,000 sports competitions every year and that is excessively generous with its users. The only requirement that we must fill in order to see one of your broadcasts is to have made a deposit in the 30 days prior to the event. Note: 4.8.

Which mobile application is better from Codere or Bet365?

* Codere: It is not that the application of the Spanish operator detracts, but again it seems that it loses the duel, so it must be said, between the application Codere or Bet365, perhaps its competitor is better. Not because Codere does it badly, in fact it does it well enough, but its application consumes too many resources (battery and 4G data) and that puts it at a disadvantage compared to its competition. Note: 4.5.

* Bet365: This bookmaker had no choice but to be the best in terms of applications due to how chaotic its web platform can be. The truth is that they have created two apps that border on perfection and that work very well even on vintage phones. It should be added that they compile 100% of the functions of their website and that we can not only deposit and withdraw, but also watch live games: Note: 4.8.

Codere or Bet365? That is the question…

It is not necessary to choose either of the two operators, both are excellent … the dilemma between Codere or Bet365 is not such if we are willing to drift a bit between both bookmakers and make the most of the advantages that each one offers us . In particular, I would lean towards Codere in case my bets are usually circumscribed in La Liga and national sports and by Bet365 in case of having a more international focus.

It is true that the weighted rating that I created slightly favors Codere and it should not be denied, it is a great bookmaker that is very level in every way, however, the great difference in its favor is the brand in this case the promotional scheme who have known how to build over the years of knowing and recognizing the mentality of the Spanish player. This difference would have been accentuated if, for example, the UX of the design of each website had been evaluated, but it would also have decreased if the complementarity of the casino and the live casino had been measured.