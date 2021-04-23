Comparison BMW X1 XDrive25e Suzuki ACROSS Jeep Compass Trailhawk PHEV

The car market has gone crazy. Before they asked us € 25,000 for a compact SUV and now we need twice as much to access the same car with an additional battery and electric motor. He has gotten so crazy that he forces us to consider the dilemma between a Suzuki, a Jeep or a BMW for € 50,000. So crazy has it gotten that, for that astronomical price, we were left with the Suzuki … I would not have imagined it myself.

In this comparison we face three Plug-in Hybrid Compact SUV (PHEV), one of them with a Premium brand on its front, which would be the BMW X1 XDrive25e and the other two with a generalist brand: the Suzuki ACROSS (a Toyota RAV4 with the Suzuki logo) and the Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe. All three share plug-in hybrid technology, a similar size, a not too far price tag and all-wheel drive with a front heat engine and a rear electric motor. Otherwise, they couldn’t be more different.

Interiors

In the interior chapter, we have three different approaches.

The Jeep Compass is about to get a facelift and the main changes will affect its interior, so in this case we can understand the reasons very well: it is somewhat outdated, it has too many buttons and confusion both on the center screen and on the console and lacks adjustments and qualities of a 20,000 car €, which is what it was designed for. The problem is that it is worth almost 50,000 in this version. We will see what Jeep achieves with the restyling, but clearly the car is going to appreciate it.

The Suzuki ACROSS is the largest and most comprehensive of the three, the best built on a par with the BMW and boasts excellent materials to the eye and to the touch. It clearly misses the center screen, Toyota’s perennial problem, with very poor graphics and an interface that is light-years away from the best in the segment, but otherwise a nice and solid interior.

The BMW X4 XDrive25e has a smaller interior, just as well built and better finished in materials than the Suzuki, in addition to sporting the best screen of the three by a wide margin. It is true that the analogue box of conventional watches does become somewhat old, but it still has the best interior of the three.

Spaciousness and trunk

At this point things turn heads for the biggest car, the Suzuki ACROSS. With a width and length greater than its two rivals It is the largest in the cabin by a landslide, and with 490 liters of luggage compartment with an emergency wheel underneath it also has the largest luggage compartment.

The Jeep It has a certain limitation in the height of the rear seats, but otherwise it is very similar to the BMW in amplitude, being even something more usable as 5 seats than the X1, whose rear central seat is practically unusable, although both are clear 4 seater. The Suzuki imposes its greater interior width and height here, generating 5 comfortable real squares and a much more relaxed atmosphere than its rivals.

The trunks of Jeep (420 liters, heavily penalized for its normal size spare tire) and BMW (450 liters) they are again left behind the bigger Suzuki.

Motors autonomy and efficiency

The engine section is, perhaps, the most surprising of the test and in which the Suzuki again imposes its law but this time with a sidereal advantage. The ACROSS is, by a wide margin, the most powerful, the one with the longest electrical autonomy, the one with the longest thermal autonomy and the one with the lowest consumption in both electric and mixed mode.. It seems clear that Toyota’s technology is several years ahead of its competitors, especially in the thermal efficiency of its massive 2.5-cycle Atkinson engine. The advantage in each section is impressive and that alone could already tip the balance of many buyers without even looking at other factors.

TECHNICAL DATA BMW X1SUZUKI ACROSSJEEP COMPASS Total power220 HP306 HP240 HP Thermal engine 1.5l 125 HP2.5l 185 HP1.3l 180 HPElectric motor95 HP182 + 54 HP60 HPBattery10 kWh18.1 kWh11.4 kWh0-100 km / h6.9 s6.0 s7.3 s. 820 kg 1,940 kg 1,935 kg Electrical autonomy50 km75 km50 km Travel consumption 7.2 l / 100km6.2 l / 100km8.2 l / 100km Total autonomy550 km962 km501 km

Both BMW and especially Jeep they can only look at the efficiency and autonomy of their Japanese rival from afar and the high consumption of the Jeep when it drains its battery is especially striking, exceeding 8 l / 100km during our mixed test.

Dynamic

In the dynamic section, we find three different characters again.

The BMW clearly stands out for its driving feel, the quality and precision of its steering., its informative level and its sporty touch, at least in front of this company. It is by far the most dynamic.

The Suzuki is the most road, the most comfortable and the best insulated, in addition to the most performance in a straight line (it does 0 – 100 in 6.0 seconds, crazy). But when you hit the curves, you are far from the precise and informative feel of the BMW and settle for being easy to ride at a brisk pace, but not fun.

By last, the Jeep is strongly conditioned by its weight, its high ground clearance and its off-road skills, which penalizes you on the road for a high center of gravity and a suspension that must necessarily be hard to avoid rocking such a high mass. Its engines push with enthusiasm, but it does not accompany a very smooth and anesthetized direction either, being in a clear third place.

Value for money: does a premium car make up for it?

The BMW has convinced me by its driving feel, its better interior quality of materials and it is necessary to recognize a character of representation that the other two do not have at all. So I do understand that it justifies its price for an audience that wants a well-built car, likes to drive, and feels the need to wear a certain brand on the hood.

The Jeep also has its audience, no doubt, but it will be a public who wants to get it off the asphalt habitually And you need those spectacular heights of ground clearance greater than 20cm, the trimmed bumpers to improve angles, the underbody protection and the electronic modes for different surfaces that the 4×4 system offers. For everything else, the Jeep is a reasonably spacious and practical station wagon, but it’s hard to justify its price despite being the cheapest of the three.

TECHNICAL DATA BMW X1SUZUKI ACROSSJEEP COMPASS Same equipment price 59,000 € 53,700 € 48,727 € Tested unit price 67,965 € 53,700 € 48,423 €

Lastly, in my opinion, the clear winner of the test is the Suzuki ACROSS, which is revealed as a huge, very powerful, very efficient and very well built family with few weak points. If it weren’t for its lamentable infotainment system, it could hardly be faulted.