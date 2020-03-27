We finally know that Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition coming to Nintendo Switch next May 29, 2020 thanks to the Nintendo Direct Mini published on March 26, 2020. Thus, in this presentation several details were confirmed (such as that it will have a fully remastered soundtrack and that some songs have even been recorded again), but new scenes were also shown in the last trailer, so now we have a video comparing the three versions of the game: Nintendo Switch, New 3DS and Wii. Stay tuned to the following video to see how this title has fared over time!

It is thanks to the YouTube channel of The Bit Analyst that we can see a new video that compares some scenes from Xenoblade Chronicles: Defitive Edition with the two previous versions of this title, which previously went on sale for New 3DS and for Wii. Thus, it is more than clear to us that great work has been done to ensure that this classic game of the JRPG genre reaches the current generation of Nintendo consoles.

In addition, the Japanese website for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition has been updated and now lets us hear some of the different new themes that will accompany our adventure by the Titans of Bionis and Meconis. Thus, thanks to the YouTube channel of the English-speaking portal Nintendo Everything we have access to these topics in a single video, which is much more convenient than if we have to access the website and navigate through the different menus in order to access to the samples of the subjects.

