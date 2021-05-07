Comparison 4×4 Land Rover Defender classic vs modern

The Classic Land Rover Defender It is a myth of the off-road vehicle. In 1948, 42 years before it was called Defender and 30 years before Land Rover existed as an independent brand, the original Land Rover was the first 4×4 vehicle in automobile history designed for civil use, making it the first modern SUV (with permission from the American Jeep, intended for military use) and the father of all SUVs and SUVs that came after. In addition to going through its details and its incredible history through the most important anecdotes of its more than 70 years, we ask ourselves whether it was as good off-road as legend has it and we pitted it against the new 2021 Defender 90, with all its electronics, to see who is stronger against complicated obstacles. In addition, we tell you about it on video.

A generational gulf separates these two vehicles, a gulf that goes from the purest and simplest work vehicle, without compromise, to the exclusive luxury SUV which exceeds (in the case of the test unit) the € 100,000 price and has enough electronics to send a rocket to the moon.

Classic Land Rover Defender 90: the incredible story of a working machine

The history of the Land Rover starts in 1948. After the Second World War, the British company Rover was preparing to resume the manufacture of its luxury sedans but found two problems: they did not have steel and they did not have enough customers to buy the cars they had manufactured until then. In a time of scarcity, luxury saloons made no sense.

Rover decides to build a vehicle based on the idea of ​​the American Jeep, but for civil use in the field and in industry. It is a bridge car to manufacture a few units for a few years, until the waters return to their course. They named it “Land Rover” because it was a country Rover, as is.

From there, Rover meets a worldwide success that it did not count on and the demand is much higher than anticipated. The Land Rover is made of aluminum because steel is so scarce that it is used only for the chassis and mechanics, it is square because it is the cheapest way to make it from sheet metal and it has the rivets on the outside because aesthetics do not matter exactly the same. .. and from there came a design icon? You are right.

At first the headlights are embedded in the front grill and it is sunk between the two fins. It is not until 1978 when the optics go out to the side wings, but not for a design issue but because the North American regulations require that the headlights go to the sides of the body. For its part, front grill comes out in 1979, when Land Rover is forced to put the V8 engine of the Range Rover To compete with the much more powerful 6-cylinder Toyota Land Cruiser. If they don’t pop the grill out, the V8 just won’t fit under the hood.

About the Land Rover brand, was created as such in 197830 years after its own birth as a vehicle and until 1990 the model was not called Defender, just after the Discovery was launched in 1989 and Land Rover had to name the other model in its range, no less than 42 years later of its launch.

This is one of those cases where chance led to a universal design and not so much the talent or inspiration of a genius.

If we analyze your interior designSuffice it to say that the seat is not aligned with the pedals, neither the pedals with the steering wheel, nor the steering wheel with the dashboard: everything is where it fell by chance. The Defender is one of the worst built and most uncomfortable cars you can imagine, and our model is already a “modern” one and at least had springs instead of leaf springs. I don’t even want to think what the previous ones would be like.

Defender 90 2021: a luxury SUV with incredible capabilities

The 2021 Land Rover Defender 90 couldn’t be more different from its grandfather. It retains some aesthetic traits that identify it as a Defender, but its approach is already that of a luxury SUV with self-supporting chassis (highly reinforced) 4-wheel independent air suspension and a traction system with reducer and central and rear locks (our unit is a P400 that carries both) and an electronic traction control governing everything.

Despite being a luxurious car, its aesthetic has an adventurous halo inside and out which makes it a very attractive car, in which its 4×4 capabilities are totally real. As we will see below, it’s a very capable car off the asphalt It can tackle any obstacle with incredible 4×4 heights and superb traction capabilities.

4×4 comparison

The time has come for the 4×4 comparison, but in this case the question is very simple: we are talking about An older SUV, no front or rear locks or electronics That allows us to redistribute torque to where there is traction, so the moment two wheels on different axles run out of traction, the classic Defender will be stuck. In the meantime, the modern Defender has center and rear locks plus electronic traction control …

We came in the dubbies and the modern Defender advances slowly in total silence devoid of effort and much less mechanical suffering.

It is the turn of the classic Defender and things change. It’s tremendously noisy already at idle and you can hear the chassis twist when you unhook the wheels. In this case, the suspension play is much greater thanks to its rigid axles, but these dubbies are so deep that the wheels do not reach the bottom of each hole and at the first strong bridge crossing he stands still with two wheels spinning in the air and the other two sunk into the body without being able to do anything. A rear lock would get us out of here without much effort, but the Defender never carried locks other than the center, so we needed the momentum to get ahead with a little boost.

At our next hurdle, which is “Blender“Again the modern Defender advances with full authority over the deepest undulations that it seems to play with without disheveled. Its set of locks and traction control makes it imperceptible from the inside that anything special is happening under the car, that it does not stop or stop. doubt at any time. The obstacle is very difficult, but makes it look like a tarmac track.

It is again the turn of the classic Defender, which in the first transversal ditch he already says goodbye to the obstacle. Our 1997 Defender 90 300 tdi has excellent 4×4 heights and massive suspension linkage, but in the face of a deep enough hole, combined with a steep uphill slope, the open differentials trap us just like dubbies, only here. it would take a lot more momentum to keep moving forward, something we are not willing to do with this museum piece.

Conclusions.

The classic Land Rover Defender is a universal icon and a true pioneer who left his name etched in stone in the history of the automobile as the first off-road vehicle for civilian use, but if we analyze its history we realize that almost everything was the result of chance, if we analyze its design we see that is full of “botches” and as a 4×4, despite being a car very resistant to long-term abuse and very capable of driving on roads of any condition, It wasn’t the invincible off-roader that many still see in it, either..

For its part, the new Defender is born from a totally opposite approach as a luxury vehicle, but, under that guise, hides a car of impeccable design and with 4×4 capabilities that very few cars in the world would be able to beat.