Sandro Rosell, former president of Barcelona, ​​has given an interview to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo in which he has spoken about the current situation of the Catalan team, has assured that it is not in his mind to run for the presidency again and has also given his opinion on the current moment marked due to the coronavirus pandemic. For him confinement is “holy water,” compared to his time in prison, where he spent 643 days accused of an alleged crime of money laundering and of which he was later declared innocent.

“Compared to two years in prison, this confinement seems to me holy water”, assures Sandro Rosell, former president of the Catalan team and who maintains that he would not have ended up in prison if he had not been president of Barcelona. “I have much more space than the 12 square meters I had there, Now I am with my family, the food is good, I have my private bathroom and connection to the world, and it is impossible for this to last two years, “he lists as differences with his time in prison.

Rosell has also spoken about the moment that Barcelona is going through, marked by the institutional crisis. “Barça is a presidential institution and, consequently, the president must feel supported by his managers. I think it is very good that the president makes a team to his measure in which he feels comfortable. Barto (Bartomeu) is much stronger than people think “, he points out.

The former Barca leader is in favor of the signing of Neymar. “If with a variable contract for sports results and social and behavioral results. He is a unique innate football talent and personal aura with great commercial value, “Rosell said. On his possible candidacy for future elections in Barcelona, ​​he is clear that it is impossible. «I promised my mother that while she is alive she would not introduce me, and I hope that my mother lives 150 years. Further, you have to know how to turn the page and not stay in office »concludes.