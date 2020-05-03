Just a few weeks ago, the Chinese firm Huawei presented us with its new devices from 2020, the P40 and P40 Pro. Two really interesting phones that despite not having Google services (without a doubt their great handicap), have a design, a performance and above all a really outstanding graphic section.

And it is that as we could see in our analysis of the P40 Pro model, its camera stands out in an exceptional way to the point that several understood media have rated it as the best camera that exists in a mobile phone to date. But, Can a 2013 phone put a high-end 2020 on the ropes? According to some it is so.

Compare the cameras of the Nokia Lumia 1020 with a Huawei P40 Pro and the result is not bad

WillItBeatNokia is a YouTube channel that is dedicated to comparing the cameras of different smartphones with the camera of the legendary Nokia Lumia 1020. For those of you who don’t remember this device, It is a 2013 phone that had a camera of no more and no less than 41 megapixels. Unfortunately we all know how Nokia’s Lumia phones ended up, and the competition with iOS and Android was really terrifying.

However, this YouTube channel has already made it clear on more than one occasion that if the photographic section of the Lumia 1020 was already good in 2013, it continues to be so in 2020. A year ago it made a comparison with the Galaxy Note 10+, a phone that in his moment had the best score in DxOMark. Now it’s time to put the Lumia 1020 in front of the P40 Pro.

As we can see in the video of paragraphs above, the results of the Nokia device are 7 years later, really spectacular. It is possible that the Finnish company bet on the wrong operating system (what would have happened if its devices had had Android from the beginning?) But what is clear is that the work they did with the cameras of some of their devices was worth admiring.

Because we must remember that the P40 Pro has a 50-megapixel UltraVision main sensor with RYYB, 4-in-1 pixel grouping and an f / 1.9 aperture, which is accompanied by a 40-megapixel f / 1.8 wide-angle sensor and a telephoto lens 12 megapixel SuperSensing with f / 3.4 aperture, plus a 3D TOF sensor to measure depth when shooting portraits, to distinguish well which is the foreground and which the second, so an old phone can stand up to it is really amazing.

It is evident that despite the fact that mobile phone cameras have not yet reached the level of the most professional cameras, have completely replaced compact cameras. The results that can be obtained with mobile cameras are spectacular and if we add photography editing programs to that, the possibilities are practically limitless. In addition, everyone has a mobile phone in their pocket, so nowadays there is no excuse for not taking out the photographer we have inside.

