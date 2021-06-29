Compare car insurance: what you should know to avoid surprises

If you want buy car insurance, there are some details that you should know to choose well. That way you will save good money, whether you are the one who makes the comparison or you use one of the many comparators that are on the Internet.

In the end, you are the one who selects the characteristics of the insurance that your vehicle will have. For this reason, it is very important to choose well from the beginning, without getting carried away by the marketing of the insurers or the sales techniques of their commercials.

Types of car insurance

The most basic thing is to know the types of insurance that exist, something very simple because the usual ones are only four. However, you should also know that even when comparing car insurance, which apparently offer the same type, the coverage does not have to be the same. What’s more, they can be completely different in very important details.

Without further ado, the types of insurance are:

To thirds: includes Civil Liability insurance and covers damage to other vehicles and drivers.

To third parties extended: here you can add various coverages such as the windows of your car, theft, fire.

All risk: add coverage for damage to our vehicle, whether minor or even total loss.

All risk with franchise: in this case it is the same, but the insured has to bear a maximum cost of the repairs (excess of 150, 200, 250 euros…). The rest is paid by insurance.



What to look for when comparing car insurance

As we have said, do not assume that all insurance offers the same. The Civil liability yes it is a coverage obligatory by law and includes all insurance, but there are other factors what they don’t have to be included in your policy. The most important ones to keep in mind are:

Be careful with the coverage of moons, theft and fire

These are the great forgotten when they try to sell us cheaper insurance than the one we already have. Some policyholders forget the coverage they already have, because they have never used it. This opens the door for the commercial to offer us cheaper third-party insurance “without tightening their belts”, because in reality they do not offer us these extensions. The result is that, in the change of insurance, we have lost services that we will most likely miss in the useful life of the car.

This it can happen anyway, even if we specify that we want a extended third party insurance. Simply because it is not clear what extensions it has. The salesperson can talk about insurance of this type, which does not include everything we had or everything we need. Therefore, find out well what the insurance you want to change has or think carefully about what you want in your first insurance. It is not going to be that one day your car is stolen and, for not having paid only 15 or 20 euros more, you will be left with nothing.

Road and travel assistance

Another service that can fall on deaf ears when they offer us cheaper insurance. The probabilities that a car will leave us stranded in the middle of a trip grow with its age, but this is one of the coverage that is most missed when we do not have it.

When comparing car insurance, take a good look at the small print of the insurers that offer very low prices, because it is possible that the roadside assistance is left out or is very bad (with very restrictive clauses). Do not forget that a tow truck to collect your car does not have to include a decent service for passengers who have been left halfway.

Don’t forget about yourself: driver’s insurance

Even if you want third-party insurance and, therefore, with coverage for other vehicles and drivers, you should not do without covering the damages that you may suffer. Even if you are responsible for the accident.

Driver’s insurance can be of many types, so take a good look when comparing car insurance. They do not have to cover the same medical expenses or physical damage services. Nor does it have to include death compensation, so that your family has guarantees of subsistence.

Legal service, claim for damage, defense expenses and appeal for fines

Here it is very important to differentiate To what extent is the insurer involved in these services. Some simply give legal advice over the phone and others go further by assuming defense costs in case of legal problems.

Regarding the appeal of fines, there are those that will not be in charge of appealing parking fines (such as those of the SER) and others that will do so with any type of sanction. Also facilities are important offered by insurers, because according to their clauses it can be a complicated or uncomfortable service to use. For example, due to the deadlines to deliver the fine documentation, which in many cases is only 5 days. Instead, others even have an online service to request that they claim the fine for us, with a very simple forms.

The damage claim It is a service that has gained importance in recent times. Especially since Filomena’s arrival, which caused damage to countless vehicles parked on the streets. In these cases, those responsible for the damages that could be claimed are the owners of the elements that cause the damage. For example, trees and roofs that gave way to the storm.

Replacement car

This service is important for those who cannot do without their vehicle. Either to go to work every day or for other reasons. What happens is that there are a number of limitations that companies put for this type of service, which depend on how long the insured car stays in the workshop or if it is due to theft or breakdown.

For example, insurers often impose a minimum workshop time 2, 4, 8 or 24 hours. If you are one of those who will need the car at all times, make sure that the time is low. Another limitation is that of the maximum number of days that you will have the replacement car, which can be from 7 days to 30 days. It depends mainly on the insurer, but also on whether your car has been stolen or has broken down.

When it comes to comparing car insurance, you can also look at the number of times you can request the replacement car per year and if it is available immediately. Especially if you use the car very intensively and every time you can’t use it, you lose money. A common case in some types of commercial or transport services.

