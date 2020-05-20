The Spanish market already has 5 reference operators with a national scope. To the 3 known as Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, the MásMóvil Group joined a few years ago after buying Yoigo, Pepephone and another series of operators. Until May 2020, we had a poker of large operators, but that changes now with the launch of Virgin Telco, the brand that the Euskaltel Group will use for its expansion in Spain.

Fiber speed

Virgin It offers 300 Mbps or 600 Mbps of fiber, although reviewing its official rate, we see that there is a 1 Gbps modality that does not appear on the web. Movistar it currently has 100 Mbps or 600 Mbps depending on the chosen modality, although it also offers 300 Mbps in its Conecta fiber-only product.

Orange offers 100, 600 or 1 Gbps speed as options within its convergent Love, although we only want fiber, the 1 Gbps mode is not available. Vodafone it moves in that same fork of speeds of 100, 600 or 1 Gbps, allowing also to contract them within Vodafone One or only fiber. Finally, in Yoigo We have the same settings of 100, 600 or 1 Gbps speed.

Virgin: 300 or 600 Mbps

Movistar: 100, 300 or 600 Mbps

Orange: 100, 600 or 1 Gbps

Vodafone: 100, 600 or 1 Gbps

Yoigo: 100, 600 or 1 Gbps

Fiber and mobile coverage

Know if we have fiber coverage of Virgin or from one of your competitors is as simple as visiting their website and using the configurator. Of course, the coverage of this new brand of the Euskaltel Group outside its three original territories is the same as that of Orange, so we can get an idea of ​​the scope.

Virgin Telco has access to the Orange network to allow the recruitment of some 16 to 18 million households. Those same figures are those that the French operator maintains that they hope to close the year 2020 with 16 million homes passed by their fiber and reach 18 million as soon as possible.

MovistarFor its part, it has the largest network in Spain and Europe, which now reaches 23.1 million homes with fiber. It continues to work to reach 25 million households by the end of 2020.

Vodafone It has coverage in more than 10 million homes with HFC technology, but it also has agreements with other operators and wholesale access to offer its services in more than 23 million homes. In the case of Yoigo, the MásMóvil Group has 13.6 million households with their own coverage or with rights of use, but offers its services in more than 23 million.

Virgin: 16-18 million households

Movistar: 23 million homes

Orange: 16-18 million households

Vodafone: 23 million homes

Yoigo: 23 million households

Landline

The landline telephone is an element with less and less weight in the convergent packages. In the case of VirginThis is voluntarily contracted by the client at the rate of 6 euros per month to have unlimited calls to landlines and 100 minutes to mobiles, in addition to caller ID.

In Movistar It depends on the rate that we hire. While the most basic include landline with calls to national landlines, the most complete include up to 550 minutes to mobiles. In Orange It is fixed with calls to national landlines and 1,000 minutes to mobiles. Vodafone is committed to offering landlines with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles. Finally, Yoigo It does the same with calls to landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles.

Virgin: optional for 6 euros a month with calls to landlines and 100 minutes to mobiles.

Movistar: calls to landlines with or without 550 minutes to mobiles.

Orange: calls to landlines and 1,000 minutes to mobiles.

Vodafone: calls to landlines and mobiles.

Yoigo: calls to landlines and 60 minutes to mobiles

Mobile phone

The arrival of unlimited data has not caught Virgin with the step changed since it will be one of the options it will offer. We can add a mobile with unlimited and 20 gigabytes to navigate or a mobile with unlimited calls and data. In Movistar We start from 200 minutes and 5GB in Fusion 0 to 4 mobile lines with unlimited data, calls and SMS in Fusion Total Plus 4 lines.

In Orange We have unlimited and 5GB as Love’s most basic option up to unlimited calling and data. In Vodafone We start from 200 minutes and 4GB to unlimited calls and data. The same occurs in Yoigo starting with unlimited calling and 3GB to unlimited calling and data.

Virgin

Unlimited calls and 20GB

Unlimited calls and data

Movistar

200 minutes and 5GB

Unlimited calls and 15GB

Unlimited calls and data

Orange

Unlimited calls and 5GB

Unlimited calls and 6GB

Unlimited calls and 25GB

Unlimited calls and data

Vodafone

200 minutes and 4GB

Unlimited calls and 8GB

Unlimited calls and data

Yoigo

Unlimited calls and 3GB

Unlimited calls and 8GB

Unlimited calls and 30GB

Unlimited calls and data

Permanence

Virgin does not impose commitment to stay at their combined rates, only 12 months in the most basic fiber-only mode. Movistar and Yoigo have no permanence. Vodafone and Orange impose a 12-month permanence commitment on their combined rates.

Virgin: It has no permanence

Movistar: It has no permanence

Orange: 12 months

Vodafone: 12 months

Yoigo: It has no permanence

Prices

This section can be somewhat complicated to compare since Virgin allows you to customize the entire offer by choosing different products or not. However, we are going to give you all the available options:

Virgin

The basis is 300 Mbps fiber for 33 euros or 600 Mbps fiber for 39 euros. To that we can add a mobile with 20GB for 6 euros or one with unlimited data for 29 euros per month. The fixed one has an optional cost of 6 euros and the television is at the rate of 8 euros for 50 channels or 14 euros for 80 channels.

The basic offer with 300 Mbps fiber, mobile with 20GB, fixed and Premium tele would cost us 53 euros.

The option with 600 Mbps fiber, mobile with unlimited data, landline and extra Premium TV would cost us 88 euros.

Movistar

Total Plus Merger with 4 lines for 194 euros per month.

Total Plus Merger for 169 euros per month.

Total merger for 144 euros per month.

Selection Plus Plus with All Football for 114 euros a month.

Fusion Plus Selection with Fiction for 109 euros per month with 600 Mbps or 99 euros with 100 Mbps.

Fusion of the Champions League for 99 euros per month with 600 Mbps or 89 euros with 100 Mbps.

LaLiga Selection Merger for 99 euros per month with 600 Mbps or 89 euros with 100 Mbps.

Base Merger for 75 euros per month with 600 Mbps or 68 euros with 100 Mbps.

Merger 0 for 60 euros per month with 600 Mbps or 53 euros with 100 Mbps

In all cases we can incorporate Netflix standard or X2 for 11 euros or Netflix Premium UHD 4K or X4 for 15 euros more per month. Disney + is included in Fusion Selection Plus with fiction, Total Fusion and Total Plus.

Orange

Love Lite with unlimited calls and 5GB, symmetric fiber 100Mbps with calls by 45.95 euros per month.

Initial Love with unlimited calls and 6GB, 300Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls and 12 months of Amazon Prime for 53.95 euros per month.

Love Medio with unlimited calls and 25GB, 300Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls and 12 months of Amazon Prime for 64.95 euros per month.

Love Medio Max with unlimited calls and two lines with 15GB to share, 300Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls, 12 months of Amazon Prime and Netflix included for 69.95 euros per month.

Love Unlimited, with unlimited data at maximum speed, 100Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls, a mobile line with unlimited calls and 24 months of Amazon Prime for 74.95 euros.

Love Unlimited Max, with unlimited data at maximum speed, 100Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls, a mobile line with unlimited calls and Netflix included and 24 months of Amazon Prime for 78.95 euros.

Love Unlimited Premium, with unlimited data at maximum speed, 600Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls, a mobile line with unlimited calls and 24 months of Amazon Prime for 87.95 euros.

Love Unlimited Premium Max, with unlimited data at maximum speed, 600Mbps symmetrical fiber with calls, a mobile line with unlimited calls and Netflix included and 24 months of Amazon Prime for 91.95 euros.

Television is completed with these basic packages:

Orange TV Cinema and Series: TV on demand with +14,000 contents, more than 40 Premium channels in HD and 4K and much more from 9.95 euros per month.

Orange TV Soccer: Includes All LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank. Matches and content in HD and 4K for 15.95 euros per month. In addition, it includes an exclusive Orange Series channel.

Orange TV Champions League: UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, matches and content in HD and 4K for 15.95 euros per month. In addition, it includes an exclusive Orange Series channel.

To these packages we can add the Infantile Max, Millennial, Musical Premium, Extra Sports and Lifestyle modules.

Vodafone

Vodafone One Mini by 47.99 euros with 100 Mbps, 200 minutes and 4GB fiber.

Vodafone One Extra for 57.99 euros with 100 Mbps fiber, unlimited calls and 8GB.

Vodafone One Unlimited for 64.99 euros with 100 Mbps fiber, unlimited data at 2 Mbps speed and 16GB of data when roaming in Europe and the United States.

Vodafone One Unlimited Super for 84.99 euros with 600 Mbps fiber, unlimited data at 10 Mbps speed and 17GB of data when roaming in Europe and the United States.

Vodafone One Unlimited Total for 99.99 euros with 600 Mbps fiber or 109.99 euros with 1 Gbps fiber and Super WiFi as well as unlimited data at 5G maximum speed and 19GB of data when roaming in Europe and the United States.

On television they offer:

Pack Seriefans: all the series from HBO Spain, FOXNOW and AXN Now and hundreds of other series to see them on demand for 10 euros a month (free with One Unlimited rates). It also includes TNT, Calle 13, Comedy Central, Cosmo, SYFY, XTRM, FOX, FOX Life, AXN, AXN WHITE and AMC.

Serielovers Pack: the most complete offer in series with everything included in Seriefans and also Amazon Prime with Prime Video series for 14 euros a month (4 euros a month with One Unlimited rates).

Pack Cinefans: includes an extensive catalog with thousands of films of all genres available on demand: from the all-time cinema of TCM and SOMOS to the latest Hollywood premieres at Movistar Premieres and all independent FILMIN cinema for 12 euros per month. It also includes DARK and Canal Hollywood.

More Series: Movistar Series and StarzPlay for 5 euros per month, in addition to TNT, Calle 13, SYFY, FOX, AXN Now, AXN WHITE and AXN.

Documentary Pack: all content on documentaries and science, adventure, history, nature, and travel documentaries … both on demand and on specialist channels. Includes for 8 euros a month History, Odyssey, Discovery Channel, the National Geographic + app, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Travel, Crime and Research, Blaze, My Zen TV,, Canal Cocina, Decasa, and many more.

Peques Pack: Series, programs, movies and drawings for children to grow up learning while having fun with their favorite characters. Includes Disney Junior, Disney XD, Nickelodeon, Canal Panda, Nick Jr., the My Nick Jr. app and Baby TV for 5 euros a month.

Sports Pack for 5 euros per month: Dedicated to lovers of sport, adventure and risk with the main tennis, cycling, rally championships, skateboarding, surfing … and much more. It includes, among others, Eurosport 1 and 2, Fight Sports, Betis TV, Barça TV and Surf Channel.

Music Pack for 10 euros a month: includes TIDAL, the global music and entertainment platform for dancing with millions of songs and exclusive content such as live concerts and artist encounters, and MyMTV Music, the first customizable music channel available only at Vodafone. In addition, lovers of classical and contemporary music will be able to delight in operas, concerts, dance and jazz in Mezzo, all POP music with Sol Música, MTV, HIT TV and much more.

Free Universal Pack: this pack includes international information and entertainment with programs, magazines, movies, news … from a selection of international channels (CNN, BBC World, France 24, Deutsche Welle …) and Latin (TV Chile, Cubavisión and more).

Adult Pack for 10 euros per month: adult content of all genres available on demand with the Placer TV app and the Vivid TV Europe and Vivid TV Red channels.

Hunting Pack for 7 euros per month: unique, exclusive content and own production 24 hours throughout the year, to satisfy the curiosities of fans of the world of hunting, fishing and nature with Cazavisión and Iberalia.

Yoigo

Fiber 100 Mbps and mobile with unlimited calls and 3GB per 47 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps and mobile with unlimited calls and 8GB for 54 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps and mobile with unlimited calls and 30GB for 59 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps and mobile with unlimited calls and data for 79 euros

We can increase the speed to 300 Mbps for 10 euros more per month or we can have 1 Gbps speed for 20 euros more per month. Television is Agile TV that is offered free with fiber plus mobile rate with 30 GB or infinite GB. This includes 3 months and FlixOlé right now, in addition to being able to connect to our own subscriptions.

What does the most basic offer with fiber, fixed, mobile and television offer?

If we add the price of all products to configure a fiber, fixed, mobile and television product in each of the operators at lowest possible price we have the following result:

In Virgin the fiber 300 Mbps, mobile with 20GB, fixed and Premium tele (50 channels) would cost us 53 euros a month.

In Movistar we have Fusion 0 with 100 Mbps fiber, mobile with 5GB, landline and TV with DTT and exclusive Movistar + channels (# 0, #vamos) would cost us 53 euros a month.

In Orange we have Love Lite with 100 Mbps fiber, mobile with 5GB, landline and Orange TV Movies and Series for 60.90 euros per month.

At Vodafone we have Vodafone One Mini with 100 Mbps fiber, 4GB mobile, landline and Seriefans Pack for 55.95 euros per month.

At Yoigo we have 100 Mbps fiber, 3GB mobile, landline and Agile TV for 53 euros a month.