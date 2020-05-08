Phone manufacturers continue to introduce their latest high-end phones to mobile phone catalogs by operators and after meeting the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Huawei P40 or the iPhone SE of 2020, now it is Xiaomi who has put on sale their flagship Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with savings of more than 400 euros and gifts included.

Noted for its quad camera 108 megapixels and 5G connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is an Android 10.0 with 6.67 inch screen FHD + resolution (389 dpi and 90 Hz refresh rate), processor Snapdragon 865 Eight-core, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage UFS 3.0 not expandable by microSD, fingerprint sensor under the screen, 4,780 mAh battery with 30W fast charge, 20-megapixel selfie camera (f / 2.0).

As each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, we have prepared a final price comparison other things being equal, which includes the payment in installments of each model, the quota of the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details such as the commissions Yoigo applies or the extra gigabytes of gift during the entire Orange stay.

A guide to visualize quickly which operator is cheaper, their differences in the conditions of the rates of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange or Yoigo and where we also indicate its free price from 799 euros divided into 24 installments so that you can easily compare with the price you would pay with a cheaper virtual operator.

Among the characteristics of each operator, Movistar will be the only one that offers all models with a down payment of 0 euros in exchange for a higher monthly fee, Vodafone has the possibility of paying it in 24 or 36 installments, while Yoigo will have the monthly installments more drops in exchange for a final cost that we do not see in other operators.

Prices Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo

In the four operators, the first units sold of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G will include a gift a Mi band 3 and True Wireless Earphone 2 headphones, and although in the case of Movistar, it will be the most expensive operator, it also includes in this case a free Xiaomi Redmi 7A.

Of the cheapest operators, Vodafone stands out with monthly payments from 20 euros with Vodafone One unlimited Super that leave it at a minimum price of 480 euros, followed by Orange from 599 euros with the Go Top rate, from 649 euros on Yoigo with the Infinite Infinity rate and for 1,025 euros with any Movistar rate.

Beyond the price comparison, if you are interested in knowing the specific details that each operator applies to the payment in installments, their possible commissions and all the available rate combinations, we leave you with a specific summary of each operator:

With Movistar, You can buy the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G free without permanence for 899 euros, although if you choose installment payment in any of the Movistar stores, the monthly payment of the mobile for two years will be 42.70 euros per month due to the commission applied, or 30.25 euros in case of opting for a payment in installments of 36 months.

In Orange We will see how the price of the lowest Xiaomi Mi 10 5G corresponds when it is associated with the new Go Top rate with unlimited data of 16.25 euros per month, plus 209 euros of initial payment. With Love rates, the price with any modality is 29.50 euros per month.

In Vodafone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G will be available for purchase in installments with the possibility of choosing to finance it in 24 or 36 months, without involving an increase in the final price of the device, although the cheaper price will be linked to the combined fiber with unlimited data. The complete conditions are as follows:

With Yoigo, the monthly payments of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G range between 15 and 21 euros, but it will be the only operator where it is need to pay a final cost, if after the period of permanence, you want to keep the mobile instead of returning it.

More information | Movistar | Vodafone | Orange | Yoigo.