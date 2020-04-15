After the US veto to Huawei, this is the first time that all the high-end The Chinese manufacturer does not have access to Google services, which have been replaced by HMS Core. With this handicap, the new Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 lite have been put on sale with the payment in installments of Movistar, Vodafone and Orange, which are available with savings of up to 280 euros.

As each operator imposes different criteria in their payment in installments, we have prepared a final price comparison other things being equal, which includes payment in installments during 24 months For each model, the fee of the respective rate, VAT and other more specific details such as the commissions that Movistar applies or the extra gigabytes of gift during the entire stay of Orange.

A guide to visualize quickly which operator is cheaper, their differences in the conditions of the rates of Movistar, Vodafone or Orange, and where we also indicate its free price divided into 24 installments so that you can easily compare with the price you would pay with a cheaper virtual operator.

Among the characteristics of each operator, Movistar will be the only one that offers all models with an initial payment of 0 euros and a monthly fee to be chosen between 6 and 36 months, Vodafone has the possibility of paying it in 24 or 36 installments, while Orange also offers the most complete model in terms of 30 months.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G 256 GB from 816 euros on Vodafone

Starting with the most complete model available with operators, Huawei P40 Pro stands out for its 50 megapixel quad camera, ultra wide angle, optical zoom five increases and TOF sensor. It also has a curved screen of 6.58 inches and a refresh rate of 90 Hz, 5G connectivity, 8 GB of RAM, a battery of 4,200 mAh with 40W fast charge, fingerprint sensor under the screen, IP68 water resistance and eSIM compatibility.

Vodafone It will be the operator where to buy the Huawei P40 Pro in cheapest installments from 816 euros with the unlimited convergers, from 845 euros with the unlimited convergers of Orange and for 1,080 euros with any of the rates of Movistar.

In the case of opting for a different financing after two years of the comparison, Movistar promotes this model by 31.93 euros in 36 installments, Vodafone by 22.50 euros in 36 months and Orange for 28.50 euros in 30 months.

Huawei P40 5G 128 GB from 611 euros in Orange

Reducing the screen size to 6.1 inches and the refresh rate stays with the usual 60 Hz in the Huawei P40. In this case, the camera is triple after losing the TOF sensor but the main sensor is still 50 megapixels, the ultra wide angle cuts its resolution to 16 megapixels and the telephoto sensor is 8 megapixels with three times optical zoom. The 32-megapixel front camera and TOF sensor will be the same on both P40 models. The battery stays on 3,800 mAh with fast charge at 22.5W and lose wireless charge.

As for the final price of the mobile, Orange is made with the biggest discount since this models is not available with Vodafone.

Huawei P40 lite 128 GB from 204 euros in Orange

Moving on to the new mid-range of the manufacturer, the Huawei P40 lite maintains the 6.4-inch screen and the battery of 4,200 mAh with 40W fast charge. Instead, the processor cuts its power, the RAM remains at 6 GB, the storage is UFS2.1 with 128 GB, it does not have 5G and the camera with ultra wide angle remains at 8 megapixels and the camera for selfies settles for 16 megapixels.