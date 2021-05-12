comparable to all the light that reaches us from the Sun in a beam of 10 microns

A group of scientists from South Korea has achieved a historic milestone in the field of physics: the most intense laser in the world. The laser pulse with an intensity of 1023 W / cm2, has snatched the record from the one produced by the University of Michigan more than a decade ago. It is not the first and probably not the last.

The researchers belong to the Center for Relativistic Laser Science (CoReLS) in South Korea. His work consists of a complex optical system that allows the beam of light to be focused on a tiny target to increase your intensity. Ultra-high-power lasers can help improve research in astrophysics and even cancer treatments, they say.

All sunlight compressed into 10 microns

To make a quick comparison and understand the context of the power of this laser, its creators say that it is how to compress all the light that reaches us from the Sun to the Earth … in a surface of 10 microns. Achieving such intensity of light requires a powerful optical system.

The system they have built consists of a series of deformable mirrors to correct distortions in the laser beam. A parabolic mirror then focuses the 28 cm laser beam to reduce it to just 1.1 micrometers wide. Finally, a camera and a sensor are responsible for measuring the reflected laser beam.

Why all this? Using this laser opens up new possibilities in different fields of research. According to its creators, it can help “to examine astrophysical phenomena such as electron-photon and photon-photon scattering.” Theories that have been presented for decades, but that have not been easy to replicate in a laboratory until now.

On the other hand, the researchers believe that may be helpful in assisting in cancer research. Radiation treatments for cancer often use high-energy protons produced in accelerators that can be harmful. They say that using lasers to produce these protons can reduce cost and improve safety.

Via | ScienceDaily