Ericsson sweden has created a specific design for the creation of facial protections against COVID-19 and is looking for a company to start a plastic injection production line for its development.

According to Ericcson Sweden, “the programming and design to produce the screens has already been created and they have the corresponding sanitary authorizations. We just need a line plastic production for development. We finance such development. Our desire is to help and contribute to curb the contagions among the toilets ”.

Contact: Ester.gonzalez.de.langarica@ericsson.com