The R $ 40 billion line to finance payrolls did not happen: only 1% of this total was loaned. To change this situation, two simultaneous movements are being adopted. The first is the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the War Budget, approved by Congress, which removes the impediment for companies that are debtors of the Union to access the resources. Another is that the Central Bank should announce the extension of the modality to companies with annual sales up to R $ 50 million.

Both initiatives contribute to expanding the base of companies that can access resources. In the current, focused on those that earn between R $ 360 thousand and R $ 10 million per year, the demand is below expectations. Since the entry into force of the line on the 8th, the program has been accessed by 19.3 thousand companies that together took R $ 413.450 million – 1% of the total – to meet the wages of 309 thousand employees, according to the Central Bank’s balance sheet, released yesterday.

When he announced the line, called Weigh, the BC reported that the program with an estimated budget of R $ 40 billion should benefit 1.4 million companies and a total of 12.2 million workers.

Not even the lower interest rates in the modality have increased interest in the line. The program provides for the payment of two minimum wages per employee (up to R $ 2,090) – the remainder being borne by the company with a fixed rate of 3.75% per year. The payment term is 36 months, with a six-month grace period.

Some obstacles limit eligible companies to access the line: low appetite for credit, informality and even those that have outstanding debt with Unity. One of them fell to the ground yesterday with the approval of the PEC that creates the so-called “war budget”. In it, there is the suspension for the ban of companies in “debt with the social security to receive credit incentives during the situation of published calamity caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus”.

In practice, it means that companies will be able to borrow from public funds, even without presenting a Debt Clearance Certificate (CND), which proves its fiscal regularity. This is because 85% of the resources to finance the line that come from the National Treasury while another 15% of the onlending banks.

