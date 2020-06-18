The creator of the company Ikemeso said that the majority of his clients are women who seek to be comforted by handsome young men in moments of sadness.

Japan.- You are sad, crying, perhaps for a love break, but can you imagine spending these moments with an attractive man by your side to comfort you?

This is possible thanks to a Japanese company that rent attractive men to accompany people looking to vent.

It’s about the company Ikemeso Inspired by a Japanese therapy style called rui-katsu, or « tear seeking, » the service seeks to help people feel better and break free from negative feelings as they cry.

The creator of this company, Hiroki Terai, said that most of his clients are women seeking to be comforted by handsome young men in moments of sadness.

COST OF SERVICE

The company makes it clear to its clients that the men they hire will only provide comfort through caresses on the face and hugs to comfort people in difficult times.

The session will last around 40 minutes and has a cost of 1,450 Mexican pesos.