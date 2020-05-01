Many companies have had to put their employees in the home office because of the new coronavirus pandemic. But it is necessary to take care of the physical and mental health of employees in times of Quarantine.

And technology needs to be an ally in the search for ways that help to get through the current moment. Nestlé, which has maintained a Quality of Life Program for 15 years supported by coordinated actions of nutrition, psychological care and workplace gymnastics, has adopted a series of digital initiatives and remote services to support employees, with some of them extended to family members.

Within a month, adherence to the program increased by around 50%. “Our great challenge was to strengthen the Quality of Life Program quickly. What we normally do in six months or a year we did in a few days, with the agility necessary for the initiatives to be expanded and extended to all employees. The priority is to physical and mental health of our teams “, points out Enrique Rueda, of Human Resources at Nestlé Brasil.

Among the benefits, employees have access to psychologist and nutritionist via email, WhatsApp or Skype. Previously, the services were only in person, at the company’s headquarters in São Paulo. With the new moment, there was a recommendation for remote consultations. “We provide virtual assistance throughout Brazil so that the guidelines reach a greater number of people, among other measures. We are facing a journey with no deadline to end and we do not measure efforts to ensure the well-being, health and safety of our employees. “, guarantees Rueda. The objective is to support the internal public at a time when the population, in general, is exposed to a greater degree of anxiety, anguish and stress in the face of new routine habits and the need to reconcile work at home office and care for children and the house.

In nutritional care, it is possible to provide guidance on foods that contribute to the strengthening of the immune system and supplements that are currently indicated. In addition, Nestlé encourages routine physical activity through its own application. As it is essential to carry out physical activity as a means of strengthening the body and reinforcing physical and mental conditioning, the platform now has video classes and different training sessions that can be done at home, including activities with the family. Workouts can also be customized.

The Specialized Employee Support Program (PEAC) is an open channel in which the employee and any family member can ask questions about the

and consult with specialized professionals. A platform with information on health, social, legal and financial aspects is available to employees, with a range of specialists available to the internal public.

