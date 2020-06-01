Phoenix Emergências Médicas, a company that has been operating in Uberlândia-MG for more than 10 years, specializes in urgent and emergency medical care, faced the Covid-19 confrontation seriously and committed to the population. In addition to strengthening the team of professionals, making the Call Center available for free to clarify doubts to the population, this week put patriotic ambulances into circulation. The vehicles are personalized with the colors of the national flag and phrases of encouragement and motivation about uniting all Brazilian citizens to win this war.

According to the company’s director, Elisângela Alves, the Brazilian flag is the most important symbol of the nation. Stamping it in ambulances was a way to reinforce patriotism and bring people together in this very difficult time that the country is going through. “We always encourage awareness campaigns related to health. At this moment in Covid-19 it could not be different. With the circulation of ambulances on the streets of the city, we are demonstrating to the population that we are beside her, giving strength in this very difficult period”, reinforces.

Ambulances are equipped with the most modern and within the standards for care during the pandemic. “Respirators, personal protective equipment and a specialized team make up our combat structure during Covid-19. We are prepared to provide any type of urgent or emergency care,” says the coordinator of the Phoenix nursing team, Hebert Tobias.

Telephone guidance

The telephone health service (OST) will be available free of charge until May 31. People interested in receiving the service should register at the link: https://bit.ly/cadastrophoenix.

Website: https://www.phoenixsaude.com.br/formulario-campanha

