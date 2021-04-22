Company pays you $ 3,000 to take coffee breaks



You have from today until May 31 to participate.

Chameleon Cold-Brew now wants to help you take more coffee breaks. So much so that it will even pay you to do it.

And it is that in this month of April the coffee company announced its new contest called “Ultimate Coffee Break”, which will generously reward two caffeine lovers with no less than $ 3,000 and a good supply of coffee so they can take a few more breaks during their work days from home.

“We wanted to remind those at home to take coffee breaks the way they should be, often. Finding work-life balance has been a huge challenge this year, so our goal is to encourage people to step off their to-do lists for a few more minutes each day to get the boost they need. ”Said Leo Aizpuru, director of brand marketing for Chameleon Organic Coffee, according to Travel and Leisure.

In fact, this competition can be beneficial to many people. And it is that according to Chameleon, since the beginning of the pandemic, 63% of workers who work from home have reported that they take fewer or the same number of breaks, even though they work longer hours.

To enter, visit the Ultimate Coffee Break contest website from now until Monday, May 31. All you have to do is give your name and email and that’s it, you will already be entered to win. No purchase is necessary to enter, although the contest is only open to those 18 and older living in the United States.

Two winners will be selected who will receive $ 3,000 each and 10 boxes of Chameleon Organic Cold-Brew. This entire package is worth approximately $ 3,407 each.

The winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all the people who participate. Therefore, the odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Potential winners will be notified by email on June 3.

The potential winner must respond within 48 hours. If one of the potential winners does not respond within 48 hours of notification they will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected.

