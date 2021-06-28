Company pays you $ 1,000 to eat ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s



In 2020, Ben & Jerry’s was the best-selling ice cream brand in the United States with more than $ 800 million in sales.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / .

Without a doubt, this is one of those jobs that we all wanted to have when we were children, and it is that FinanceBuzz company is willing to pay one person up to $ 1,000 just to do the ‘work’ of tasting all 52 flavors of popular ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s. In addition to the money, the company will give you a $ 500 gift card to purchase all the ice cream.

“Ice cream is one of the most loved desserts in America, with sales exceeding $ 6.8 billion last year and 45% of people rated it as their favorite treat,” said FinanceBuzz, which is an informational website. that provides tips, advice, and recommendations to help people make financial decisions.

“In the world of ice cream, two names stand out above the rest: Ben and Jerry. Last year, Ben & Jerry’s was the best-selling ice cream brand in the United States with more than $ 800 million in sales. Despite all its success, the company is not content to continue selling the same flavors of ice cream. Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, the team launched nearly 40 new products, ”FinanceBuzz added.

That is why the financial analysis company is looking for a specialist who can evaluate ice cream flavors to rank each one, and discover which ones are the best.

The happy one chosen to carry out this task will taste a different flavor of ice cream once a week for a year and then you will rate it based on criteria the company asks for, including creaminess, distribution of complementary ingredients – such as chocolate chips – and flavor intensity.

In order to participate, individuals must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States. Their deadline to apply is July 31, which is National Ice Cream Month, and they must register on the FinanceBuzz website. The winner will be selected before August 15 and will be contacted by email.

