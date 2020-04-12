On more than one occasion we have said that mobile video games are increasingly ambitious and important. We not only have perfect remakes of masterpieces like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, whose analysis can be found at the following link, but also other interesting titles like Pascal’s Wager that will be released in May for Android or the current and interesting Game of Thrones: More beyond the Wall.

And today we bring good news because we continue the streak of new mobile video games. And is that if you like strategy games and you are passionate about everything related to World War II, you are in luck since the popular computer game Company of Heroes will land sometime in 2020, on Android and iOS phones.

Company of Heroes is coming to iPhone and Android later this year. 💥 The classic World War II RTS is set to invade new territory with its competing combination of a fast-moving campaign, dynamic combat environments, and squad-based tactics, all optimized for mobile gaming. pic.twitter.com/1w7lf6kG09 – Feral Interactive (@feralgames) April 7, 2020

As Feral Interactive has indicated, those responsible for bringing this game to mobile platforms, Company of Heroes will arrive throughout this 2020 to Android and iOS devices. The popular RTS – real-time strategy game – was launched last February on iPad and now it will be on other mobile platforms.

For those who know us Company of Heroes, this is a strategy game that tells the confrontation between American and German troops during World War II (something never seen before). Although the theme is not the most original in the world, its innovative style of play, the use of essential tactics to obtain victory and its fun multiplayer mode They made it one of the most popular games of the time.

And although it might seem quite complicated to us that a strategy game managed with keyboard and mouse was correctly ported to touch platforms, you just have to see the good work its developers have done with the iPad version to be completely calm. The game has been completely adapted to touch controls and it is very simple and intuitive to play, so we have no doubt that it will also be transferred to the Android and iOS versions.

Company of Heroes costs 14.99 euros in its version for iPad, which gives us an idea of ​​what its final price will be on mobile platforms. To many users it may seem a high price for a mobile game, but given the content it brings, the graphics and the infinite hours of duration, we assure you that this price is more than justified. Furthermore, its creators have confirmed that the iPhone version will be completely free for all those who bought it on the iPad, so if you have one of these devices at home and want to spend these days of confinement with a game really amazing strategy, Company of Heroes will not disappoint you.

