Company of Heroes 3 Comes With Free Early Access

Although all eyes were on the development of the next Age of Empires IV, it seems that Relic Entertainment was not only working on this title, announcing by surprise the arrival of Company of Heroes 3, a new installment of this classic series of real-time strategy games set in World War II.

As stated by the study, this game will bring us the series’ largest single player campaign, focusing on a gameplay experience with regular real-time combat that focuses on cover, fast flanks and exploiting unit weaknesses. Though Relic is introducing new breaking mechanics to eject units from buildings at the same time, along with impressive destruction physics and new elevation-based mechanics.

Company of Heroes 3 will also introduce a tactical pause for one player, allowing players to pause the action to plan their moves and queue up tactics to gain the upper hand. Additionally, it features a turn-based tactical campaign map that players can use to create their own path through the regions as they progress through the campaign, ensuring that different games are always unique.

Company of Heroes 3 will also come with a large number of specialized units that players can use to customize their armies, from American-Canadian Special Service Forces to Commonwealth Gurkhas. Finally, although the multiplayer mode will also be a great focus in this game, for the moment no details of it have been advanced.

So while Relic points to a release by the end of 2022, fans of the saga will be able to satisfy their appetite sooner, being able to try the game from today.

And it is that the study has opened a free access to its Pre-Alpha with a period of limited access for the next three weeks, in which we will be able to test a part of the Italian campaign and the new tactical pause function, encouraging players to share their feedback on the current experience.