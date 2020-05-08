Considered an essential service, with works linked to infrastructure, civil construction activities continue to happen during this pandemic period. With this in mind, MPD Engenharia began to take a series of measures to ensure greater safety for its employees. These precautions seek to preserve everyone’s health as much as possible, in addition to facilitating and making your work routine easier at that time, both for brokers and employees in the administrative sector, as well as for those on the construction sites.

It is also important to emphasize that MPD Engenharia maintains its performance following all the health recommendations of the competent authorities, such as the Ministry of Health, in addition to the guidelines of the São Paulo Construction Union (SindusCon-SP), always with the main focus on prioritizing the health and protection of employees and suppliers.

In addition to the removal of employees from risky groups, the company adopted a series of measures, such as making work hours more flexible, to avoid crowding employees, and collective and individual vacations to reduce the number of workers in the works.

As a means of prevention, daily monitoring of the professionals in service is carried out, mitigating any risks, such as, for example, measuring body temperature at the entrance to the work. And protective masks were added to the EPI with their proper instructions for use, thus increasing everyone’s protection.

MPD also acquired a large batch of tests from Covid-19 for employees – rapid tests and PCR – which are being used after analysis and recommendation by the internal health team.

Important measures such as daily cleaning up have been taken. In addition to the biweekly sanitization always performed by specialized companies, there will be extraordinary sanitizations, upon suspicion of contamination. We offer a greater amount of alcohol gel, including changing rooms, cafeterias and turnstiles, which are now open so that there is no need for any contact. And to make hygiene procedures even more routine, individual hygiene kits for residential use were delivered.

Another precaution linked to health awareness, which is already a custom of the company, is the campaign focused on influenza vaccination, as well as strengthening the health team. A nursing technician and a doctor are on hand and monitoring employees, so that everyone feels safe and very well assisted in this critical moment. In addition, daily medical visits to the works will also be accompanied by two new doctors: an infectologist, and a general practitioner, in addition to the presence of another nurse.

MPD also prepared new informational materials such as an orientation banner for the use of changing rooms and handling and care with tools for daily use. Safety DDSs are being held every day to reinforce prevention, in addition to more frequent visits by health teams at the works to carry out awareness and guidance work.

As for employees who work in the administrative area and part of the brokers, the company adopted a home office regime, with the necessary structure for everyone to continue exercising their activities with excellence, as usual. In fact, this is a practice that MPD was already adopting in its routine and, therefore, there were no problems with adaptation and readjustments.

The structure offered to brokers is access to an online “special kit”, where they can find all the information, images and materials they need to suggest and guarantee a possible property sale. The kit, which was also available exclusively to brokers before the pandemic, became even more important at that time, which now includes a virtual tour of the property, which can be accessed by the customer via email or WhatsApp. Thus, the entire negotiation can be done and concluded without the need for physical contact between broker and client.

Thinking about the emotional and financial tranquility of the teams of salon brokers, who usually work fixed in the stands that are now closed, the company took the initiative to anticipate part of the commissions. It was a way found to support and encourage them, preventing them from being harmed by the sales stoppage.

The company did not neglect an essential part, which is just as important as the physical: the emotional and psychological health of employees. Thinking about the well-being of its team, MPD held a virtual lecture for all its employees with the psychologist Patrícia Bader, a professional with extensive experience in the health segment, addressing issues related to the emotional aspects and the mental health of all at this time of social isolation, helping them to cope better with that moment.

“It is important to note that MPD Engenharia stands out and is recognized for its genuine concern for all its employees and family members. The construction company is willing to help in whatever is necessary to preserve its entire team”, explains Rubia Moreira, Resource Manager Human Rights of MPD Engenharia. “In addition to all the measures carefully thought out and implemented to preserve the physical and emotional health of everyone, we joined the #NaoDemita Movement, in which we pledge not to fire in the coming months, a way found to demonstrate our social commitment as a responsible employer and provide some security, even in this scenario of so many uncertainties, for all the professionals who are part of our team “, he concludes.

About MPD

MPD has been operating for 37 years in the construction of industries, hospitals, universities, logistics warehouses, shopping malls and in the incorporation of apartments and offices of medium and high standard, valuing the quality of finish, delivering 100% on time and respecting its customers. customers and employees. In addition, it invests in technological development and good construction practices, without neglecting social and environmental responsibilities. For MPD, its employees are its main pillar, being essential to reach its business objectives. For the constant valorization of its team, the company has already been recognized twice with the Valor Carreira Award as one of the Best Companies in People Management, seven times as one of the Best Companies for You to Work from Você SA magazine and is among the 100 largest construction companies the country by the ITC Ranking.

Website: http://www.mpd.com.br

