One of the most modern water and effluent analysis laboratories in the state has just expanded its technical investigation capacity. The Proamb Foundation’s Center for Environmental Analysis, in Bento Gonçalves, invested around R $ 400,000 in the acquisition of an ion chromatograph.

Imported from Switzerland, the device uses the liquid chromatography technique with an ionic and amperometric detector to quantify cations and anions. This means that the equipment separates, identifies and quantifies the constituents of the samples.

The chromatograph, explains chemical engineer Marilu Wirti, introduces the Center to new possibilities for analysis. “We are expanding our scope in new parameters (Glyphosate, Ampa, Bromide, Chlorite, Bromate, Chlorate)”, he comments. The acquisition of the new equipment, according to her, will also improve other parameters that were already met by the Proamb unit. “The equipment allows for new methodologies, guaranteeing greater precision for the analyzes we performed (Fluoride, Chloride, Nitrate, Nitrite, Phosphate, Sulfate, Cyanide and Sulphide)”, guarantees the Laboratory supervisor.

These compounds, in concentrations beyond those permitted by law, represent a danger to both the environment and health. Some of the constituents mentioned, are widely used in the treatment of water distributed to the population, must be monitored so that the levels are within the allowed. In the proper concentration, they are agents that assist in the removal of pathogenic organisms and impurities, but if administered at levels beyond what is allowed, they can cause a public health problem. Another is only contaminants, both of water for human consumption and waste water, as an example, is the control of contamination by pesticides, such as Glyphosate and Ampa.

The ion chromatograph is in the process of being installed and validated and should start operating in the second semester, carrying out the first tests in the coming days. Currently, the Environmental Analysis Center conducts analyzes on more than 300 parameters to assess whether the samples are in compliance with the legislation, collecting and analyzing water and effluents from industries in all productive sectors. Its complex has four laboratories – organic instrumental, inorganic instrumental, physical-chemical and microbiology – for environmental monitoring of water and effluents. Registered at Fepam and recognized in the ABNT ISO / IEC 17.025 Standard, the Center follows strict standards that regulate laboratory management.

