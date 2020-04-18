The Brazilian is practically a born entrepreneur. Both in times of crisis and in times of stability, the Brazilian entrepreneurial spirit is very present, whether in the opening of new businesses or in the purchase of companies already in operation.

Photo: Google Images / DINO

A Global Entrepreneurship Monitor survey on entrepreneurship revealed that total entrepreneurship in Brazil is 38%. That is, for every five adult Brazilians, two are entrepreneurs. Thus, it is estimated that approximately 52 million adult Brazilians (between 18 and 64 years old) are exercising some entrepreneurial activity, either in the creation and consolidation of a new business or, still, making efforts to maintain already established businesses.

Thus, although undertaking is the desire of many Brazilians, the reality can be much more complex. Another study, this time from IBGE, analyzed the business dynamics through several indicators and comparing the number of companies opening and closing. The result was that, in 2017, the balance of business creation was negative in 22,932 companies. These are numbers that can scare anyone who wants to open a company in the Brazilian market.

To minimize such risks related to entrepreneurial activity, many people have sought to buy companies that are already in operation. And to bring entrepreneurs who want to sell their businesses closer to entrepreneurs who want to buy a company already in operation, meuBiZ created an innovative commercial approach platform, which already has thousands of companies for sale.

Felippe Ferreira, co-founder of meuBiZ, explains how the tool works: “through the platform it is possible to have access to hundreds of different business opportunities. In addition, if I want to buy a company according to my entrepreneurial profile, I can define exactly the type of filter that fits it “.

Another advantage of is to offer several filter options to help with the search. For example: using the option “Company in operation” in the city of São Paulo (SP) as a reference, it is possible to find more than 450 varieties of companies available.

MeuBiz works throughout Brazil and offers thousands of options, be it companies in operation, startups, franchise transfer, commercial point, asset sale, among others. Thus, it is possible to find a good deal with the most different formats and investments.

