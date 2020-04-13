Smiths Healthcare originally refused to sell equipment to Baja California, and its closure had been ordered since it was listed as non-essential to the state.

After several conversations, the medical equipment manufacturing company that had refused to sell ventilators to the Baja California government accepted the request, which is why it is now considered essential and will be able to continue operating in the state.

“At first they were reluctant, we obviously explained what our need was and for us it was essential only that it serve or have a benefit to our state, after many talks they came to understand our position, they fully agreed,” said the Governor, Jaime Bonilla Valdez.

He thanked the business for changing his mind and showing “his human face towards Baja California.”

“We are not anyone’s colony, if we do not defend ourselves and protect ourselves, nobody will do it for us,” said Bonilla Valdez.

(Ntx)