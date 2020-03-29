At Andro4all we like video games a lot – well, some more than others. Whether on our PlayStation 4, on our Nintendo Switch or on a mobile phone, any place is good to enjoy our favorite hobby, especially these days that we have to be home because of the damn coronavirus.

And if there is a game that we like that is Red Dead Redemption 2, the Rockstar Games game – creators of the GTA saga, which can be enjoyed on Android phones – is available on platforms such as the aforementioned Sony console, Xbox One, computers and Google Stadia, the service of the great G which by the way it allows us to “play” it on a smartphone.

And honestly, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a huge game, with a huge map and thousands of things to do. That is why it is normal for one to feel overwhelmed, lose himself or honestly have no idea what his next goal is in the video game. Hence the Rockstar Games boys themselves have a guide in the Google app store so that spending what is possibly one of the best games of the generation is a piece of cake.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Companion, your best ally in the Wild West

As with the GTA V guide for AndroidRed Dead Redemption 2: Companion is possibly our best companion to play this wonderful game. It not only offers an interactive map of the world, but also a newspaper, a complete manual as well as a strategic guide full of advice.

Set in the United States in 1899, Red Dead Redemption 2 tells the story of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw who, after a disastrous heist, must flee with his band of federal agents and bounty hunters. While they have put a price on our head, Morgan and his gang will tour the heart of America, robbing and robbing to survive. Although it will not be a road of roses and it is that the agents of the law will be the least of our problems because soon conflicts will appear within the band that will make Arthur has to choose between his own beliefs or the gang.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Companion is a free app that will make it easier for us to survive in a place as grim as the Wild West was. Hundreds of pages of cheats, strategies, story background, and illustrations that make the Rockstar game so much rounder than it is. We can download this app both on our smartphone and on our Android tablet.

And if you haven’t played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, we don’t know what are you waiting for. The game was a firm candidate for GOTY of the year 2018 – an award that was just God of War – and is that having a score of 97% on the Metacritic portal is not something that everyone can boast about.

Unfortunately mobile games still do not have the power to move games like this, although we do not doubt that in a few years we will see titles like GTA IV or the first Red Dead Redemption available for Android. While that happens we will continue to enjoy video games regardless of the platform where we play them.

