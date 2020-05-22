Companies that fail to comply with health protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including those that resume operations in new sectors deemed essential (manufacturing of transportation equipment, which includes automotive and aerospace; construction, and mining) will be subject to closings They could last up to a year, warned specialists in labor law. Read What happens to my settlement if the company where I work goes bankrupt?

“Since there are no authorities to challenge the act (the closure) and no federal judges to file any amparo trial, we predict that it will probably take between six months and a year to reopen the workplace,” explained Martha Cano, leader of Solutions. Labor of the consulting firm Mercer.

Transport equipment manufacturing companies have been added to the ‘essential activities’ category. Photo: Reforma

He assured that the gradual incorporation of new companies to the activity forces them to comply with healthy distance protocols, access control, the use of mouth masks and even private transport for their personnel, which will unleash a wave of inspections by the health and labor authorities, but defense procedures are suspended.

“A wave of company inspections will come from the Ministry of Health, in which the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) and the IMSS will contribute.

“The fines will come several months after the inspection, currently the danger is that the STPS considers the violations serious and in view of the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) so that they close the workplace in the company of the Federal Public Ministry , federal agents and the Federal Police. “

The gradual incorporation of new companies into the activity forces them to comply with protocols. Photo: Reforma

He pointed out that once the inspection report is concluded, the company could be dissatisfied within a period of five days, but if there are violations, it will initiate a “Sanction Procedure” with fines for each violation that can range from 50 to 5 thousand Units of Measurement and Update. (UMAs).

The current UMA is equivalent to 86.88 pesos, he reported, so the maximum fine could reach 434,440 pesos. Although depending on the violation it could be applied by each worker.

German de la Garza de Vecchi, a partner of the Mowat-Deloitte Legal firm, clarified that essential companies were already obliged to comply with sanitary protocols, but now another stage is coming with the reactivation of new essential sectors.

“There are companies that already qualified as essential and were already operating with sanitary protocols from the Ministry of Health and that the people of the IMSS will inspect when they start on June 1 and also the Ministry of Labor.”

Juan Carlos Calderón, director of the Consumer Manufacturing Industry at Blue Yonder, said that in this supply chain consultancy they identify profound changes that their closed departments will face in their suppliers and consumers, in addition to bakeries, cinemas and theaters.

“They rely on inventory planning months or even two years in advance, with seasonal sales that will now lead to over-inventory because next season’s product is already on the way.”

He added that companies will have to plan how they will sell these super-inventories and the prices at which they will be able to do so, many of them through the use of specialized supply chain software.

