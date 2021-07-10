Companies will give 157 thousand million pesos in profits

MEXICO CITY. The modification to labor law To combat labor outsourcing, it will go from 56 billion pesos of profit sharing in 2021 to 157 thousand in 2022, announced the secretary of labor, Luisa Maria Mayor.

In a morning press conference, he said that this amount corresponds to 7.7 percent of the total profits that companies will generate in Mexico this year.

It is estimated that 157 billion pesos will be paid next year, in May next year, which is equivalent to 7.7 percent, that is, what is established as the 90-day limit or the three-year average is the minimum to which workers are entitled ”, explained Mayor.

He said that the seniority of a worker does not determine what is the amount that should be paid, because by law all workers must receive the same amount.

The subcontracting scheme has been used to evade a responsibility that is to distribute the profits generated by the companies ”, he declared.

To date, 830 thousand workers have left the subcontracting scheme and the companies in which they work have granted them formal jobs.

That has allowed the salary of those workers to increase by 11 percent.

Regarding the recent visit he made to Cananea, where he established a dialogue with the Buenavista del Cobre miners, he said that employers are willing to guarantee profit sharing.

We have already established contact with both parties, both with the union and with the company, they will start negotiations as of Monday (…) Their profits are higher than the 90 days, the average of the last three years applies as a minimum floor, which we are talking about an amount greater than 500 thousand pesos per worker.

Considering that the value of copper most likely (increases) this year means higher profits for May 2022, then that additional has to be negotiated by the union and by the company. There is a good disposition on the part of the company to reach a good agreement ”, said Alcalde.

The official added that with the subcontracting reform, in April 2021, rules were established that would make this practically extinct right effective, so two modalities were established for the payment of profit sharing that would allow those who did not pay, were paying, and those who were already paying in sectors such as mining or steel, where high profits were paid, were not affected.

Thus, the law indicated two modalities: one is up to 90 days or the average of the last three years, whichever is more favorable to the worker.

With these modalities, the projection is that: in the current situation, 56 billion pesos are being distributed, which more or less is equivalent to 2.8 percent of total profits; With the reform, the subcontracting reform package and the incorporation of new workers, it is estimated that 157 billion pesos will be paid for next year, May next year, which is equivalent to approximately 7.7 percent.

Last April, the federal government, company representatives and union leaders agreed on a three-month period for companies to hire workers who have an outsourcing scheme directly on the payroll and agreed to create two modalities for calculating Participation of Workers in the Utilities (PTU).

The agreements reached include the granting of a period of three months for the subcontracted workers to become part of the payroll of the royal employer ”, indicated the Ministry of Labor.

He specified that among the agreements is to maintain the prohibition of subcontracting in the Federal Labor Law.

