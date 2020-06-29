Since last week, a coalition of United States civil associations, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) launched the campaign. “Stop Hate for Profit” They called on large companies to “pause” their advertising on Facebook, citing the “repeated failure of the company to meaningfully address the widespread proliferation of hate on its platforms.”

Strangely the companies responded. First were the REI retailers, The North Face and Patagonia, then Upwork and Dashlane; but it all exploded over the weekend when Starbucks (the sixth-largest advertiser on Facebook) said it would temporarily suspend its ads on social media. Although the coffee chain never mentions that it is related to Stop Hate for Profit, it has been understood as an endorsement in many international media.

The call is that from July the companies withdraw their advertising. Many of the large companies have already issued statements of support.

Canadian sportswear and apparel company Arc’teryx said it would join the campaign and donate the money it would have spent on Facebook and Instagram ads to “build more inclusive outdoors.” The same thing happened with Eddie Bauer, Eileen Fisher and Beam Suntory, who announced that they will withdraw their ads on Facebook and Instagram as of July 1.

It’s a statement Ben and Jerry’s asked Mark Zuckerberg’s company to take “more vigorous action to prevent their platforms from being used to divide our nation (United States), suppress voters, encourage and stoke the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy “and announced that” As of July 1, we will stop all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States “as part of the Bell.

Surprisingly Coca Cola also did. “We will take this time to reevaluate our advertising standards and policies to determine if internal reviews are needed and what else can we expect from our social media partners to rid the platforms of hate, violence and inappropriate content. We will let them know that we expect more responsibility, action and transparency from them, ”he said in a statement, adding that it will stop all published on social networks all July.

The technology company Dashlane, the refreshing Diageo, Honda, Hershey’s, JanSport, Levi Strauss, Magnolia, Patagonia, Patreon, The North Face, REI, Upwork, Unilever and Verizon They also announced their union to the July boycott.

“We do not believe that Facebook is effectively handling violent and divisive discourse on its platform. Despite Facebook’s repeated claims to take action, we have not seen significant changes. Earlier this month we communicated to Facebook that we were not happy with their stance on hate speech… We hope that Facebook will take action and make it a safe space for our consumers to communicate and get together. As a company, we uphold the values ​​of union and inclusion and we are determined in our commitment to make a difference and be part of a positive change, “said the company Hershey’s in a statement.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook’s global business group, responded by saying:

“We deeply respect the decision of any brand and remain focused on the important work of eliminating hate speech and providing critical voting information. Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations discuss how together we can be a force for good. ”

The withdrawal of advertising is only intended to occur in the United States and obviously this list of companies will continue to grow in the coming hours.