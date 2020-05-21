United States.- With the total loss of jobs due to coronavirus now at almost 39 million, it is by far the highest number in the history of the United States. As a result, there has been a sharp increase in candidates seeking remote work as a viable alternative during quarantine. The timing is ideal as the number of remote jobs has been increasing.

In April, FlexJobs experienced 7% growth from the month of March in the number of remote jobs, explains Brie Reynolds, professional development expert on the online remote or home work platform.

According to her, the latest analysis from the company now has three new professions with strong numbers of remote jobs shown in a top 10 listing. This includes project management, therapy and the internet, and e-commerce. Top companies that posted the most home-based jobs in April 2020 included K12, Cisco, Amazon, and UnitedHealth Group.

The typical remote worker, according to Global Workplace Analytics, is someone who on average is 45 or older and earns $ 58,000 a year, but many positions pay far more than $ 100,000, debunking the myth that there is a huge compensation shift between Remotely employed wages and compensation if they work in the company office.

A lucrative alternative for the unemployed

While remote work alone cannot solve the unemployment crisis, Reynolds believes it can provide a viable alternative for some people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

“Customer service is the number 1 field for remote jobs right now,” she says. “This is a field without many barriers to entry in terms of experience or educational levels. Those who worked in retail companies and are now unemployed enjoy helping people and can use their communication, problem solving and sales skills to make the transition to a remote customer service job. “

Above all, hiring managers want to know that you can be productive and work effectively while you’re away, Reynolds explains. “They are interested in written and verbal communication skills, time and task management, concentration skills, the ability to work well independently and comfort with digital communication tools and technology. These [rasgos] they are very important to companies regarding remote labor. “

In this video from our sister network CNBC we explain the key actions that are recommended to do (and those that are not) after a job interview. For more news visit www.CNBC.com, in English.

He added: “This is what we are emphasizing with job applicants who want to get a remote job: it is important to show these skills on your resumes, in cover letters and whenever you contact a potential employer.” (See the “5 Step Action Plan for Remote Work” at the end of the following list.)

Here is a list of the top 10 industries showing strong growth in remote jobs, according to FlexJobs, along with current job listings and annual salaries for the companies they are hiring right now.

one. Customer service

Customer Success Associate: $ 40,000– $ 50,000

Family Advisor: $ 60,000– $ 65,000

Nonprofit Resource Navigator: $ 46,000– $ 50,000

2. Health services

Clinical Research Physician: $ 272,480

OPIP Improvement Facilitator: $ 66,395– $ 74,000

Curriculum Coordinator And Planner For Dental Business Education: $ 50,000

3. Computing and Information Technology

Website Support Specialist: $ 104,000

Data Analyst: $ 50,000– $ 60,000

Head of Engineering: $ 80,000– $ 130,000

4. Education and Training

Senior Manager of Education Content: $ 60,000

Supervision Manager: $ 75,000

Organizer Training and Development Coordinator: $ 94,601

5. Terapies

Behavioral Health Case Manager: $ 62,000

SAFEline Manager: $ 38,000

Clinician, Chemical Dependency: Up to $ 61,440 a year

6. Finance and Accounting

Mortgage Specialist: $ 48,000– $ 50,000

Financial Specialist, Financial Customer Service Center: $ 50,000

Senior Loan Processor, VA, FHA: $ 60,000– $ 75,000

7. Project Management

Marketing Automation Specialist: $ 50,000– $ 70,000

Product Manager: $ 125,000– $ 150,000

A-V Project Manager: $ 65,000– $ 95,000

8. Sales

Inside Sales Executive: $ 50,000 (base)

Video Sales and Marketing Consultant: $ 50,000– $ 70,000

Sales Manager: $ 50,000– $ 70,000

9. Internet and Electronic Commerce

Growth Hacker: $ 65,000– $ 80,000

Full Stack Marketer: $ 50,000– $ 70,000

Digital Impact Coordinator: $ 84,466

10. Mercadeo

Digital Marketing Associate: $ 50,000

Market Research Analyst, Consultant: $ 50,000– $ 100,000

Marketing Automation Specialist: $ 50,000– $ 70,000

The 5-step action plan for getting a remote job

Search for jobs online at the most trusted places. While there are more job boards than ever posting remote jobs, the majority have yet to test and verify that every remote job they post is legitimate and not a scam. Because the work-from-home job market has historically been a target for scammers, and especially because we are in a crisis where scammers are taking full advantage of vulnerable job seekers, job seekers must have careful about where they are looking.

Make sure that online job platforms pre-select and check each job and company before posting for candidates to find. Wherever you can search, be very careful before applying for a job – make sure it’s legitimate and offered by a real company.

Talk about the skills you have that would make you a competent remote worker. According to Reynolds of FlexJobs, through the company’s Career Guidance Program, she has reviewed hundreds of resumes for people who want to work remotely, and those resumes almost all have one thing in common: They don’t mention the experience or skills they would do. ideal to the candidate.

If you are applying for a remote job, your resume should tell employers that you have what it takes to not only do your job but do it remotely. Include the specific skills that make you a good remote worker. The essential skills to include are excellent written and verbal communication, you work independently, organized and productive, excellent management of your time and tasks, and a growth mindset.

Highlight your previous experience working remotely. If you have worked remotely from your coworkers, to different time zones or physical distances, that counts. If you have worked from home occasionally or regularly, that counts. If you earned a degree or certification online, that counts. If you volunteered for a project where you did most of the work from your home office, that counts. Remote work skills and experience can take many forms, and should be mentioned on your resume if you want to get a remote job, says Reynolds.

Tailor your resume for each remote job application. That means using a professional summary and skills list at the top of the resume that can be edited and updated to include keywords and key phrases from the job description. You don’t need to rewrite the entire resume, but you should spend time making sure your document has a lot of keywords in at least those two main sections: Summary and Key Skills, using the same language as the job description.

Have a clear answer to the question, “Why do you want to work remotely?” Although at this point it seems like there is no other option than to work remotely, employers are hiring long-term remote workers and they want to know that you are in it for more than the benefits of being a remote worker. Get ready to talk about how you are more productive and effective when you work from home because you can focus better, or you don’t worry about taking a train home at the end of the day, or because you can design a home office space that gives you energy and you focus on your work. Don’t discuss personal benefits, because employers already take on these, things like making up for more time in your day and having a better balance in working life.

This story was originally written in English by Barbara Booth for our sister station CNBC.com

