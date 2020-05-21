The challenge of the Gradual Plan Towards the New Normality presented by the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, will be its operation, landing and monitoring of results, although it is a well-structured document with relevant objectives, considered Coparmex CDMX. Read: Government will give loans to taxi drivers and waiters

Through a statement, the business union agreed that the confinement rules should not be relaxed until a stable trend is established in hospitalizations and contagion rates in the Capital, which will be referred to through a traffic light.

“The premise of balancing the right to health with the reactivation of economic activity and family income is key, we want healthy people and companies that are not in intensive care.”

Read: Declare to the Treasury, even if you do not have to pay

Read: 1.3 million lost jobs will be added in June

However, with the highest security measures, the call of thousands of companies and businessmen to maintain employment and productive activity must be met, “said the camera.

Coparmex recommended maintaining dialogue between private initiative and authorities through organizations such as the Economic and Social Council (CES CDMX), whose current owner is the president of the CDMX National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism. Nathan Poplawsky, as well as through other union organizations.

“What was announced by the City Government provides certainty to the actors and productive sectors by defining precise indicators at the Epidemiological Traffic Light to advance from one stage to another, in order and with the pertinent measures. Positive aspects of the plan are the massive application of tests for the monitoring of groups and spaces of greater risk “, recognized the camera.

Also, the joint development of protocols for each sector, staggered schedules in coordination with the private sector, regulations for informal trade, coordination with business organizations, unions and CSOs and the development of various guides, among others.

As challenges for entrepreneurs, the document points out, are the adequacy of workspaces and the use of public transport.

.