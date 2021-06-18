Companies sponsoring sports

Every time we see a product or a brand in a sporting event that is broadcast on television, let’s not think that it happens naively. Product advertising is part of the sustainability of sports teams in general or athletes in particular.

On some occasions it is notable that brands have sponsored the sports team when it is found somewhere in the team uniform. For example, soccer team jerseys may have the name of companies, whether private or state-owned, that give information to the viewer that in some way that company supports the sport. This will make the fans of these teams feel sympathy with these companies that support their team in some way.

The support can be given by cash or also through some type of exchange that allows players to have the necessary elements so that they can train and compete. For example, a company like PDVSA can provide a sports team with money related to the food of the entire team in exchange for its name being printed on the top of the uniform, which guarantees promotion at least among the spectators of the event. , in addition to other possible benefits in your accounting.

On the other hand, we see the support of companies such as NetBet, which support sports activity in general, by buying advertising guidelines for promotion within stadiums and then, by holding sporting events in those spaces and being televised, they also guarantee reach millions of people around the world. In this case, companies indirectly contribute to having quality stages for sporting events, which allow both the comfort of the athletes in the first place, and of the attendees.

Who needs support?

Athletes who are not recognized and who are just beginning their careers, if they want to dedicate themselves professionally to the sport they love, must dedicate not only many hours of training, but also have an ally that allows them to train in the best conditions without having to worry about dividing your time between training and an office job to earn a living.

For example, a cyclist who needs to dedicate himself 100% to his training, could offer to a local company to have the name of his company stamped on some part of his uniform or helmet, in exchange for it to provide him with the maintenance of his bicycle or anything related to the athlete’s nutritional supply.

This not only prevails over professional athletes, but also among local sports teams of children and adolescents who seek support either at a business or individual level, to be able to attend a sports meeting and to be able to meet the requirements in terms of transfer, accommodation, food, uniforms and more. In these cases, the request for support begins with the relatives of those directly involved in the competition, who in turn will serve as disseminating bodies to reach the desired goal.