Companies shield themselves against cyber threats with cybersecurity

When a person is assiduous to use Internet services, be it a password management program, mail, cloud services or online banking procedures, the fear of being attacked, be it from ransomware or any other type of malware, it is quite large. And if fear is great when it comes to our information, in a company it can also have serious consequences.

A few years ago, Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, suffered a ransomware attack. The organization behind it was asking for an amount in bitcoins in exchange for returning the information it had. Not even the tremendous infrastructure that Telefónica had at the time was capable of preventing, for a few days, all your information was in check. In the end, thanks to the intervention of his technical team, led by his CIO and other cybersecurity experts, they were able to solve it without major incident.

The risk is real and something as simple as clicking on a link in an SMS or an email or downloading an attachment can be more than enough to leave the door open and facilitate the passage of cybercriminals.

Increase in cases after the coronavirus pandemic

With teleworking and the impossibility of controlling access to employee computers, the number of cases of malware attacks since March 2020 has multiplied. In fact, a report by security experts from the world’s leading operators, Telco Security Alliance, indicated that the increase after the new situation caused by covid-19 rose to 2,000%.

But not only does malware enter our system in an obvious way, it can also do so without realizing it, such as by sending a very high number of requests to a target server or system to block it, the so-called DDoS attacks.

For this reason, practically all companies are redoubling their security efforts so that, once we return to normality and with telework more established than before the pandemic, we minimize the risks.

To achieve this, companies demand and require more and more profiles capable of shielding the company’s security, preventing any attack from outside. The positions in demand They are not intermediate positions but managers and senior positions capable of setting the guidelines and taking the reins, not only when necessary, but also before, from minute 0.

Most demanded job profiles

Globally, CIOs have been gaining much ground and importance, not only within the business world, forming part of the small group responsible for decision-making, but within the labor market. Its importance has grown at the same time as the vulnerability of many companies to cybercrime.

Perhaps many of us are asking ourselves the same question: could I lead my company’s security strategy or turn my professional career towards that area?

The short answer is yes. However, before you must go through a training process in a study center at the height, that prepares you to not only take on the challenges derived from cybersecurity, but also to be prepared to avoid any threat.

If you are thinking of doing it or if you are interested in knowing more, one of these centers is the ESIC, one of the best known within the educational field and among the evaluation of its students. In addition, with a very clear focus within the corporate and business world.

Master in Cybersecurity from ESIC and PwC

The ESIC curriculum stands out for being one of the most complete, with an innovative and flexible methodology one hundred percent to the situation of each student. In addition, it establishes the same importance to the practical as the theoretical part, so students leave prepared for what awaits them in the world of work.

But not only that. The quality of a study center is measured by the quality of its teaching staff and at ESIC they have some of the most relevant people in the business field and related to cybersecurity.

Without going any further, ESIC’s Master in Cybersecurity is carried out in conjunction with PwC, one of the most important consulting firms in the world, with a well-proven track record and a key point of view within the business landscape. Students who become part of the master will acquire the knowledge, techniques and tools necessary to lead the cybersecurity strategy of any company.

Some of the knowledge, basic concepts and technical areas that each student will address in depth, are the SOC, Hacking, Threat Intel, Monitoring, Security and Protection systems of the company’s infrastructure.

As in the rest of the courses and masters offered by ESIC, the subjects are grouped into three blocks, the general ESIC focused on learning everything necessary to carry out managerial positions, the specialization inherent to the subject of each master’s degree and the eligible ones, which are adapted to the achievement of the professional objectives of each person.

The duration of the Master in Cybersecurity at ESIC is twelve months and the registration period ends in October 2021 Therefore, if you have doubts, we recommend that you contact them so that they can solve them for you and thus begin to build a new professional stage full of challenges and success.

Also in Ezanime.net