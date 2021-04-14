Companies must have the salary register by sex ready today

Some women work in a nougat factory in Jijona. (Photo: Denis Doyle via Getty Images)

All companies must have a record of their workers’ salaries as of today, April 14, the day on which this measure comes into force aimed at closing the insulting wage gap between men and women, which is around 22%.

The measure affects almost 1.5 million companies, which are those with employees, according to the Central Business Directory (DIRCE) as of January 1, 2020 of the National Statistics Institute (INE), although around 900,000 have just one or two employees.

Given the difficulties that some companies have had in preparing these records, especially the smaller ones, the Government has created a tool that will be presented this week and will be voluntary and free, as sources from the Ministry of Labor have confirmed to EFE.

This tool, agreed between the Ministries of Labor and Equality and the social agents, will make it “simple, intelligible and intuitive” the preparation of these salary records, with more specific criteria on how it is totalized, the Director of Employment of the CEOE, Rosa Santos.

The registry must show the average values ​​of salaries, salary supplements and extra-salary perceptions of the workforce, disaggregated by sex and distributed by professional groups, professional categories or jobs according to the day or hour worked.

Each company must include in its registry, also by sex, the arithmetic mean and median of what is actually perceived by each of these concepts in each professional group, category, level, position or any other applicable classification system.

When in a company with at least 50 workers, the average remuneration to workers of one sex is higher than those of the other by 25% or more, the employer must …

