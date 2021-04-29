Companies most affected in the stock market by the recent fall in the price of bitcoin

Key facts:

Marathon and Riot are the best returns and Grayscale the most punished.

The price of BTC continues to improve, but has fallen 7.5% in the month of April.

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market are moving towards recovery, after going through the most severe drop this year in the last two weeks. In the framework of a loss of almost half a trillion dollars in the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, CriptoNoticias evaluated the impact of this correction on companies that have greater exposure to bitcoin (BTC). The recorded rally of those companies in their market capitalization was also observed, in the context of the BTC price boom in recent days.

Between January 1 of this year and April 14, when a historical maximum of the price of BTC was registered above USD 64,000, this cryptocurrency appreciated 115%. In the same period, the crypto asset market capitalization went from $ 776 billion to $ 2.260 trillion. This represented a 190% boom in just over 3 months.

Subsequently, a 26.4% decline was recorded and, from that low of the BTC price of USD 47,677, reached on April 18, a recovery began for bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

We first evaluated the actions of MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Square (SQ), as they were the first companies that acquired bitcoin as a strategic treasury reserve and that decision was favorable for the appreciation of its share in the market. As can be seen in the graph below, MicroStrategy had a notable rebound at the beginning of the year, as a result of its intense activity in support of bitcoin. This rally was well above the appreciation of BTC in January and February.

Evolution of the price of MicroStrategy and Square shares compared to the price of bitcoin since the beginning of the year.

In particular, the corporate event that that firm organized on February 3 and 4, to publicize its strategy around Bitcoin, contributed to a noticeable boost in its action in the following days. On February 11, MSTR’s appreciation compared to the beginning of the year was 230%.

In recent months, MicroStrategy’s action has been shown to be more correlated with the price of BTC. While the appreciation of BTC in the year is 89%, MSTR shows a return of 73.07%.

Although Square’s stock is more correlated with the price of BTC, its stock’s appreciation is five times less than that of bitcoin.

Marathon and Riot Blockchain Appreciate Much More Than Bitcoin

According to bitcointraesures.org, MicroStrategy and Tesla (TSLA) they are the first in accumulated BTC, with 91,579 BTC and 43,200 BTC, respectively. They are followed by Square, which is a distant third with 8,027 BTC.

These figures from MicroStrategy and Tesla are in stark contrast to bitcoin investments from companies like Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain, which are slightly higher than 5,000 BTC and 1,000 BTC, respectively.

However, the stock market performances of Riot and Marathon have been remarkable this year, with maximum returns above 440% in the case of Marathon, and above 350% in the case of Riot Blockchain, as seen in the graph. following.

Marathon and Rio outperform BTC in returns, Tesla shows negative returns in 2021.

Perhaps because of the high returns of Riot and Marathon, the shares of these companies were hit harder than MicroStrategy and Square in the recent bitcoin crash. Marathon fell 38% and Riot 35%, versus BTC’s 26% retracement, according to the previous graph. Even so, Marathon exhibits a 256% return compared to the beginning of the year, while Riot has appreciated 154% in 2021.

Grayscale’s GBTC got worse with bitcoin crash

Garyscale’s largest bitcoin fund GBTC gradually fell into crisis this year with the launch of several bitcoin ETFs in Canada and the availability of different investment alternatives, similar to an ETF, with fewer restrictions than GBTC.

For example, investing in stocks in companies like MicroStrategy could be considered similar to an ETF, as the price of the stock is largely correlated with the price of BTC. Investing in GBTC not only requires being a qualified investor, but the shares were blocked for six months before they could be traded on the secondary market.

As interest in ETFs surged, and the change in management at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offered a chance for approval of already filed bitcoin ETF applications, demand for GBTC shares began to rise. To go down, the premium of the shares fell and they began to be sold at a discount, as reported by CriptoNoticias on February 22. Today, after hitting a record -19%, GBTC shares are selling 9.35% below their native BTC value.

The drop in demand, together with the recent fall in the price of BTC, caused the loss of more than USD 1 billion in one day, on April 22, as reported in this medium. Paradoxically, having the dominant institutional investment vehicle in bitcoin, with more than 650,000 BTC accumulated, made Grayscale the company most affected by the fall of bitcoin.

Goldman Sachs Reports Record Bitcoin Investor Return

In a note sent to clients on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analysts identified 19 stocks of US companies that have the most exposure to bitcoin. These companies have achieved a 43% return this year, more than three times the return recorded so far by companies in the S&P 500 index, Goldman notes.

The two companies with the highest returns, according to the Goldman communication, are Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings. This is consistent with the results of these companies, presented at the beginning of this article. Goldman also includes MicroStrategy, Square, JPMorgan, BNY Mellon, as well as Mastercard, Visa and PayPal in its report.

“The story and topic here is much bigger than simply investing in bitcoin and predicting its possible price trajectory. It’s about the potential ramifications that cryptocurrencies, blockchain and bitcoin could have on the business world over the next decade, ”Wedbush analyst Dan Ives was quoted as saying by Goldman Sachs in the note sent to his clients.

The most recent correction in the price of bitcoin was the fourth this year, within the current bullish cycle, as we report in this medium. The price of BTC is still 7.5% below the price at the beginning of April, although the appreciation in 2021 is at 83%.