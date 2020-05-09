Telefónica, Inditex, BBVA, Telepizza and Iberia They are the leading brands in their sectors that are helping the most in the fight against Covid-19. It is the main conclusion that is drawn from the study ‘The Spanish consumer during confinement’ prepared by More Than Research.

At retail sector, the first positions are occupied by Inditex, Amazon and El Corte Inglés; in Banking and Insurance, BBVA, Santander and Mapfre; In Restoration, they lead Telepizza, Just Eat and Rodilla; in Technology they occupy the first places in the study Telefónica, Google and Vodafone; in Tourism, Iberia, Room Mate and Paradores, and in the Food, Lidl, Nestlé and Day sectors.

The analysis also reveals that citizens value very positively the effort of brands to launch initiatives that help society to alleviate the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. According to their results, 88.9% of the respondents have this opinion.

What concerns to the initiatives launched by the different companies and brands, making donations of money or products and deferring the payment of basic necessities are the two measures best valued by the Spanish

Specifically, do money donations or products to public organizations and institutions is what citizens value best (5.78 when asked to score from 1 to 7). The same score (5.78) receives the possibility of deferring the payment of purchases or services already contracted, such as insurance, mortgages or installment purchases.

In addition, the quality of the products and services together with the good treatment of customers continue to be the aspects most valued by the Spanish.

The study also indicates that although watching movies and doing homework are still the activities that are carried out the most during these days of confinement, what has experienced a significant increase is shopping online. In fact, almost 40% of the people who have participated (38.5%) state that they have purchased online.

Regarding the concerns of the population, the health, both of relatives and of oneself, continues to be the main concern derived from the coronavirus. However, the economic situation has experienced a significant increase with respect to the measurement at the end of March and the percentage of respondents who are concerned about not being able to face future payments grows from 36.6% to 42% and that of those who fear Losing your job does so from 25.8% to 33.7%.