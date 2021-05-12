companies keep falling out of the event

After Samsung said that it will not attend the Mobile World Congress 2021 in person, Lenovo, the Chinese technology giant and parent company of Motorola, has confirmed that it will follow in the footsteps of the Korean company and You will not be present in person at the fair either. Instead of having a physical stand inside Fira Barcelona, ​​Lenovo will participate online.

Lenovo thus joins the aforementioned Samsung and other classic MWC companies, such as Ericsson, Nokia, Google and Sony, who have also decided not to attend the fair. However, despite these losses, the event goes ahead with a GSMA that he has covered his back well and that, he assures, will take all kinds of precautions to ensure that the event is safe.

MWC 2021 goes ahead

If all goes as planned, the Mobile World Congress 2021 will take place from June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona. It is a somewhat complex date, since it is in the middle of the year and manufacturers usually present their novelties at the beginning of the year. However, we cannot forget that it is not a fair completely focused on consumer technology, but it is also a meeting point for companies that do business with each other.

In any case, and despite the declines announced so far, the event continues. The GSMA has put on the table a series of measures to improve security during the days that the event lasts, among which are presenting a negative COVID-19 test (which must be repeated every 72 hours), temperature controls and keeping a FFP2 mask. The capacity will be limited to 40,000 attendees.

There are still companies that, unless they announce something over the next few days, will be present at the Mobile World Congress, such as Xiaomi, ZTE or Huawei. For now they have not commented on the matter. We will have to wait for see if there are more casualties as the date of the event approaches.

Via | TechCrunch