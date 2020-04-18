With the quarantine in place, many companies are investing and offering online training. How about taking advantage of this time of social distance to improve and learn new skills? Tecnisys, a company recognized for providing technology-related training for its experience and competence in the subject, will promote on Monday, April 20, Monday, the Kubernetes and Docker – Administration and Development training in virtual mode. “We adapted this modality to the current reality, but with the same quality as always, since the contents will be taught by specialists in technology”, comments Daniela Borges, Knowledge Transfer Manager at Tecnisys.

The training, given by Alexandre Ravaiano, will have a workload of 32 hours, and will be transmitted through the videoconference platform. “The digital material was all designed for system administrators and developers who want to know the market-leading container technologies and who are interested in practicing DEVOPS”, explains Daniela. “The big news for this moment is that we will provide remote access to the Tecnisys environment, which will make it easier for those who do not have adequate equipment to perform the proposed exercises”, comments Daniela.

During classes, students will be able to participate actively by interacting with the instructor and other participants through online chats and forums. “The era of distance education with recorded video lessons is over. Live online training has the same dynamism as in-person, as the instructor is able to give immediate support to the participants,” says Giovanni Coelho, CEO of Tecnisys. “Training yourself with high quality content, with security and a certificate of completion, recognized by the job market is undoubtedly a differentiator in your professional career”, he concludes.

Trainings

In 2019, Tecnisys organized 29 training sessions (face-to-face and online), impacting more than 350 people. Among the most sought-after trainings are: Hortoworks Official Training – HDP Spark Developer; PotgreSQL Advanced Developer; Knowledge Transfer for General Hadoop Users; and WSO2 Platform practical training.

