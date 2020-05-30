As the Covid-19 contagion curve increases in Nicaragua, companies have begun to reinforce their security measures, demanding the use of masks, distance between people, constant handwashing, even quarantines.

This Friday, the company Sherwin Williams of Nicaragua issued a statement announcing that it is in quarantine for 15 days, from May 29 to June 14.

“It is very important to inform you that Sherwin Williams from Nicaragua voluntarily and proactively decided to carry out a total quarantine. Given the increase in infections that have occurred in recent days, we decided to put the most precious asset we have, our people, in custody, ”the statement said.

It should be noted that to date the Daniel Ortega regime has not decreed a national quarantine, on the contrary, it continues to invite events of mass concentration, promoting the spread of the virus.

For its part, the microfinance company Fundenuse announced that it will be hiring a specialist doctor for direct attention to its staff in case of possible Covid-19 infection.

“Fundenuse requires hiring the services of a doctor who can answer questions from the institution’s workers through calls, video calls or text messages, in case the staff show symptoms or have been infected by the Covid-19 virus”, indicates.

This microfinance institution serves 174 workers in different parts of the country, most of them concentrated in the northern area.

For its part, the Nicaraguan Association of Formulators and Distributors of Agrochemicals (Anifoda) indicated through a statement that the use of face masks will be mandatory as of Monday, June 1.

“As of Monday, every person who enters any of the offices, branches or agroservices of the member companies of our organization, must wear masks on a mandatory basis when entering and during their stay, guaranteeing their proper use to avoid the spread and spread of virus ”, Anifoda expressed.

The use of masks is already mandatory in banks and microfinance institutions

But also as of June 1, all clients who want to go to a microfinance institution will have to wear a mask, otherwise they will not be able to access their branches, the Microfinance Chamber (Asomif) reported in a statement.

This sector joins the decision taken by the bank, which since Monday, May 25 only allows all customers who wear a mouthpiece to enter its branches, at times when the number of Covid-19 infections has increased dramatically. .