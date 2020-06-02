Video game industry brands have shown their support for the protests and their rejection of racism

Several companies in the video game industry have shown their support for the protests that are taking place in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody.

Electronic Arts postponed the presentation of its new game, Madden NFL 21 and assured in a statement published in Twitter that they wanted to publicly support the protests against police violence.

An official statement from EA SPORTS pic.twitter.com/MKdgJjvKJB – Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) May 31, 2020

Riot Games, the developer of games like League of Legendso or The Last of Us, said that “Too many have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers. We stand in solidarity against racism and injustice.

pic.twitter.com/gzSNMIUBS5 – Riot Games (@riotgames) May 31, 2020

Xbox marketing executive Aaron Greenberg launched a tweet of strength and love to all members of the gaming community using #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd hashtags.

For its part, Sony published a tweet with a forceful message: “To be silent in the face of the violence and racism that black people experience is to be complicit in it. We stand firm today and any day with the black community. “

#BlackLivesMatter (1/3) pic.twitter.com/k4sIcUiPwP – Sony (@Sony) May 31, 2020

It may interest you:

Mayor Eric Garcetti urges Angelenos to take cover. The curfew started at 6 pm

Son of former baseball player Dale Murphy nearly lost an eye to a rubber bullet during protests in Colorado

Tim Cook e-mails after racist murder of George Floyd

.