57% of organizations entered the health emergency with business plans still in development, according to a Mercer survey.

By Ivonne Vargas

Even with a previous scenario of crisis due to health, environmental contingency and earthquakes, most organizations in Mexico lack programs to deal with a contingency, as 57% of companies acknowledge have had to design actions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. , For having the business continuity plan in development, according to data from the human capital firm Mercer.

Providing the necessary tools to perform work from home is a priority among employers.

83% confirm that the resources were given to execute the daily functions, and for 73% of the companies, people have the optimal equipment including VPN for remote work, says the report ‘Navigating in times of crisis before the Covid-19’ , which the consultant carried out among 290 companies in 24 states.

This last figure is optimistic, considering that the common thing is the excess of confidence in what refers to working without risks remotely.

“There is a lack of security culture in most organizations and little practice in enabling remote operations,” says Yosif Sleman, director of engineering at Data Warden, a firm specializing in cybersecurity strategies.

The specialist emphasizes the lack of identity mechanisms and updated computers with antivirus to prevent downloading and malicious messages.

In addition to the technological aspect, another factor that has companies in check is team management.

“Working remotely has its complexities because we are not used to virtual meetings or working longer hours because there is no time invested in transfers. Recommendations as basic as resting 20 minutes between calls and work calls, is little suggested by some organizations ”, indicates Gerardo García Rojas, director of Information Services.

How do employees experience this health emergency? 35% of companies do not know how people feel and 58% do not even consider themselves ready to continue if the pandemic lasts more than three months.

“Mexico had two fresh antecedents, the AH1N1 influenza and the 2017 earthquake, but today only 26% indicate that they are supporting with psychological attention. And it is needed, let’s think about those who listen to the news that we have to protect ourselves, but they are required to go to the workplace, “says García Rojas.

The consultant stressed that at the moment it is key that the general management have a definition of the corporate messages and to whom it spreads them, because there is already panic over the economic situation and there is no need to send the message of layoffs to the entire organization, although without a doubt it is a contemplated action.

63% of corporations stated that they will reduce the workforce, while 88% will implement cost containment. For example, 53% will negotiate debts acquired in the past, 77% will postpone any investment and 79% will postpone hiring.

Another finding of the study, in which 997,448 employees are represented, is that 57% of the companies do not contemplate operational stoppages to face the contingency in the following two months, however, in case of being forced, 75% consider doing it for a time span of two to three weeks.

In the subject of payment strategy, the criteria considered by the organizations are: