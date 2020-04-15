In the midst of the economic crisis that the country is going through as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, The Federal Administration of Public Income (AFIP) extended until Thursday, April 16, inclusive, the registration in the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP).

According to the organization, the decision seeks to guarantee access to the tools created to cushion the economic impact of preventive and compulsory social isolation on the productive network.

“More than 390,000 employers have already signed up for the program. All companies, regardless of the activity they carry out or their size, can register on the agency’s website ”, expressed the head of the AFIP, Mercedes Marcó del Pont, when referring to ATP.

“Seven out of ten registered companies have already been automatically enabled by the AFIP to a two-month extension of the payment of employer contributions for March that are due tomorrow,” added the official.

The measure, complementary to the tools provided by the program to facilitate the payment of wages, will allow the taxpayers reached to postpone until June the entry of the SIPA component of employer contributions.

With this benefit, employers will only pay 60% of the total amount of employer contributions this month and the rest will face it from June. The amount that is not deferred is linked to financing from PAMI, the Family Allowance system and the National Employment Fund.

“Starting next week we will inform each employer through the electronic tax address what combination of benefits will correspond to them. The State will make a very important effort to guarantee the payment of wages to the entire private sector, ”said Marcó del Pont.

It should be remembered that the program provides for the possibility for companies to access the Productive Recovery Program (REPRO) or a compensatory salary allocation. Likewise, it contemplates the postponement or reduction of up to 95% of the employer contributions that are due in May.

The ATP Program includes four modalities:

Compensatory Allocation to Salary

It is for all workers in companies with up to 100 employees.

-For employers with up to 25 workers: 100% of the gross salary, with a maximum value of a valid Minimum Living and Mobile Salary.

– For employers with 26 to 60 workers: 100% of the gross salary, with a maximum value of up to 75% of the current Minimum Living and Mobile Salary.

– For employers with 61 to 100 workers: 100% of the gross salary, with a maximum value of up to 50% of the current Minimum Living and Mobile Salary.

– The complementary allocation to the salary will be paid together with the monthly and / or second fortnight salaries, corresponding to the month of April 2020, according to the regulation of the measure provided by AFIP.

– Maturities are postponed for the payment of employer contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System for the month of March.

– There will be reductions of up to 95% of employer contributions accrued in April for employers who do not exceed 60 hired workers (those who exceed it, must promote the Crisis Preventive Procedure)

– Emergency Health Assistance for workers in a dependency relationship with the private sector in companies with more than 100 employees. The worker benefit will have a minimum of $ 6,000 and a maximum of $ 10,000.

Comprehensive unemployment benefits system

– During the period established by the Head of Cabinet, The amounts of economic unemployment benefits will rise to a minimum of $ 6,000 and a maximum of $ 10,000.

– It will be the competence of the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security to modify the operation of the Integral System of unemployment benefits.