Given the reopening of CDMX after the first wave of Covid-19 infections, the main business chambers in the City are working on strategies to economically reactivate the Capital. Read: Secretary of Energy gives millionaire contract … to compadre

The so-called G9, which includes the main chambers of commerce, real estate and services, has contributed from its own needs the proposals that they will present in early June.

The members of the Business Coordinating Council, including the president of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City, Nathan Poplawsky, met with the @Conago_oficial and its united Commissions of Tourism, Economic Development and Finance – CanacoCDMX (@CANACOMexico)

May 28, 2020

This was stated by Nathan Poplawsky, president of the CDMX National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco), and president of the CDMX Economic and Social Council (CES), which emerged in 2009 in response to the AH1N1 epidemic.

The CES processes the proposals, Poplawsky said in an interview with REFORMA, although they have already been released by the cameras and are focused on guaranteeing the liquidity of companies and job protection.

The agency created the Special Commission for the Economic Reactivation of the City, which has met four times since April 23 and, according to the businessman, has received 25 proposals shared and discussed with organizations such as ECLAC and the consulting firm Nielsen.

We are rebounding the proposals to polish them: that they are viable and can be carried out, because we all have good ideas, the idea is that they be viable, “said the businessman.

Poplawsky added that the employers’ request consists of an extension of the payment of the Payroll Tax until at least June, soft loans and to postpone for 6 months permits and licenses such as construction ones.

“We have had a very good opening with the (Government) of the CDMX (…) we proposed six or seven points, the first is a decree where we ask that the payroll tax be stopped being collected,” agreed José Luis Jiménez, vice president of the Coparmex CDMX.

