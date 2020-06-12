New York, June 12 . .- Several American companies have declared a holiday on June 19, the date on which the abolition of slavery in the country is commemorated, amid the renewed debate on racism that arose as a result of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Police.

Twitter and Nike announced in recent days their decision, to which more and more companies from different sectors continue to join. This Friday, among others, was done by the National Football League (NFL) and The New York Times.

In a message to its employees, the New York newspaper reported that in support of black employees today, June 19 will be a paid holiday for the entire staff.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to his workers to communicate that all league offices will be closed that day.

“This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted in the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe the Juneteenth on Friday June 19 as a holiday,” he said in an internal message. published by various American media.

Known in the USA like the Juneteenth, the date commemorates the arrival in 1865 of Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas to inform slaves that they were free and that the American civil war was over.

The event came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed the slaves, but which in places like Texas had little impact since there were hardly any Union troops forcing abide by it.

A total of 47 states recognize June 19 as a holiday, but despite various initiatives, Congress has never done the same at the federal level.

This year, the date has been chosen by US President Donald Trump for his first election rally in several months, which will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Trump’s decision has generated strong controversy, given that Tulsa was the scene of a brutal massacre in 1921 in which up to 300 blacks died at the hands of whites, one of the worst such episodes.

“This was the worst act of racial violence to date, and yet this is the place that this president has chosen to celebrate, whose plans for African-Americans have consisted only of hostility and oppression,” the president of the Black Caucus of Congress, Democrat Karen Bass, on NBC.

