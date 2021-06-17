Companies come together to create a fast charging standard for mobiles

Fast charging is one of the most sought after – and touted – features on smartphones today. However, it is not free of drawbacks, especially due to the incompatibility in the protocols used by different companies. To end problems of this type, the main Chinese brands join forces in order to create a unified standard of fast charging for smartphones.

The firms spearheading the project are Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, with the collaboration of the China Institute of Information and Communication Technology. The result of this joint work has been the presentation of a document with technical specifications for the “convergent fast charging” of mobile devices.

In short, the alliance seeks that the smartphones of the brands involved have access to a type of fast charge that is identical for all. The proposal is interesting and, if successful, it could expand to the rest of the world over time. According to Huawei Central, the long-term goal is “to meet all the requirements of the industry.”

The report also indicates that the companies that propose the creation of the wireless charging standard have obtained support from firms dedicated to the production of components, such as Angbao Electronics, Silicon Lijie and Rockchip, among others.

Fast charging for smartphones may have its own standard

Regardless of whether or not the project to create a standard for fast charging is successful, the players involved have significant experience in the field. Xiaomi, for example, recently broke a record by charging a Mi 11 Pro’s battery to 100% in just 8 minutes. The company has been able to transmit up to 200W wired power, and 120W wireless charging.

Oppo, meanwhile, has fast chargers that can deliver up to 125W by cable, as well as 65W through a wireless base. Meanwhile, Huawei has a wide catalog of patents related to fast charging. In fact, last April it registered a new wireless system to fill the battery of your smartphones from “long distance”.

But, beyond the possibility of unifying technologies to create a fast charging standard, the initiative seems to have another motivation. China will limit wireless charging to a maximum of 50 watts, and it will no longer make sense for manufacturers to promote higher wattage proprietary solutions. Thus, this scenario could benefit the adoption of a shared load platform, more efficient and less expensive to develop.

Also in Ezanime.net